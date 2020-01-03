DANBURY — Any coach will tell you, a win is a win, no matter how you get it. In a grinder of a game that sure wasn’t pretty, Rockingham rallied from a two possession deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up a 34-28 win over North Stokes Thursday night.
Offense was tough to come by for both teams, in large part because of the strength of each defense. Both Rockingham and North Stokes employed a mix of zone and man-to-man with various versions of a full court press that made generating any consistent offense difficult.
The Lady Vikings took control early pulling ahead 10-5 in the first quarter, but RCHS started to find their offensive rhythm in the second period. Freshman Skyler Fowler got it going with a shot in the post in her first game back following an ankle injury that kept her sidelined at the Parks Chevrolet Holiday Tournament last week. Then Rockingham’s Olivia Rebb and Kerry Nelson each hit a free throw to help the Lady Cougars cut it to 10-9 with 5:35 to go in the half. Rockingham kept it to a one possession game heading down the stretch, but North Stokes guard Elizabeth McBride got her own rebound off of a missed shot and scored on the put back in the post right before the buzzer to extend the lead to 19-14 at the half.
Early in the third quarter it was beginning to look like the Lady Vikings were going to pull away after Madey Briggs knocked down a jumper from the corner to give North Stokes an 8-point lead at 24-16. But following an Amanda Plaster steal and a fast break layup, then another Plaster jumper on the wing, Rockingham had cut it to 24-20 with around three minutes to go in the third period.
North Stokes seemed perfectly content to run the clock and the Lady Panthers didn’t press initially. When the Lady Vikings did finally start to initiate an offensive set, it appeared they would hold for the final shot, but a series of back and forth turnovers didn’t allow either team a solid look and North Stokes still maintained the 4 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Rockingham’s Triniti Hammond Flemming cut it to 2-points on a layup, then she tied it moments later after knocking down a pair of free throws with 6:01 to play.
Flemming continued with the hot hand scoring another basket to give the Lady Cougars their first lead of the game with 5:25 to go.
Heading down the stretch, Hope Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to give Rockingham their first two possession lead of the game, but North Stokes wouldn’t fold as they cut it to 3 on a Morgan Hairston scoop and score with 35 seconds remaining.
The Lady Vikings were forced to foul, but Nelson was clutch, putting the game on ice after knocking down a pair of free throws.
Nelson had a game-high 9 points including a 3-point basket. Grace Matthews added 8 and Flemming chipped in 7 to pace Rockingham’s scoring. Free throws turned out to be critical as the Lady Cougars hit 10 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
Rockingham outscored North Stokes 14-4 in the final period on a night where none of the Lady Vikings scored more than 6 points.
“We hit some big baskets later on. You can go back and look at the entire game – when you don’t score, it’s hard to win. That doesn’t sound like an educated statement, but we shot it terrible all night – and it’s not because we had bad looks, we just weren’t making anything. It gets frustrating for the kids, but I can tell you – when things like that happen, you have to play good defense and we played good defense tonight. Rebounding, that hurt us early in the game because we kept giving them more than just one shot, but down the stretch we were much better. We grew up a little bit. When you can win the ugly ones that’s a sign that good things are to come,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
The victory marked a sweep of North Stokes. Rockingham won the first matchup in another tight ball game 33-31 in the season opener on Nov. 20.
It’s been a rough start to the 2019-2020 season for the 1-10 Lady Vikings. Their only win was a 44-35 victory over East Wilkes on Dec. 18.
The win was the third in a row for Rockingham (0-3, 5-4) but it won’t get any easier from here on out.
Thursday’s game marked the beginning of a brutal four-game stretch for the Lady Cougars. They follow with a home matchup against cross-town rival Reidsville (3-1) on Friday. The Lady Rams defeated RCHS 59-51 on Dec. 23. After the Reidsville game, the Mid-State 3A Conference portion of the schedule kicks into high gear next week with Rockingham hitting the road to take on Eastern Alamance (1-1, 6-3) on Tuesday followed by a home matchup with Northern Guilford (2-0, 8-3) on Jan. 10. Another tough road trip awaits the following week with a trip to take on Person (2-0, 8-2) on Jan. 17.
BOX SCORE
R 5 19 6 14 34
N 10 9 5 4 28
