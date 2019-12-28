WENTWORTH — Rockingham dominated the boards, which led to second chance opportunities — meanwhile, turnovers consistently forced Carvers hand as the Lady Cougars rolled to a 45-15 win at the Battle of the Parks Chevrolet Basketball Tournament Friday evening.
Early on, the rim wasn’t particularly friendly to either team, and aside from early bucket by Carver sophomore guard Tiona Wright, it was looking like Friday’s first round game would turn into a grinder. Things started to change however when Lady Cougars guard Kerry Nelson knocked down a 3-point basket and it turned out that was a lead that Rockingham would never surrender.
Wright was speedy and looked to attack each trip down the floor, and it was clear she was a threat, but the Lady Cougars seemed to figure that out pretty quickly and adjusted their 2-3 zone which clearly frustrated the opposition. After initially struggling offensively, Rockingham had much more success in the second quarter as several players started to get in on the action.
The Lady Cougars defensive intensity never faltered Wright’s bucket would be the Lady Jackets only score of the half as Rockingham went into the locker room with a dominate 23-2 lead.
To start the second half, Wright put 3 points on the board with an old fashioned and-one, and although Carver did have more success in the second half as a whole offensively, it wasn’t by much.
Rockingham stuck to the same script defensively and continued to put the game away with scores on second chance buckets while also knocking down several perimeter jumpers to close out the 45-15 win.
“We struggled putting the ball in the basket as well as far as that goes too, but we played good defense. We’ve played good defense all year long. Transition has hurt us a little bit. People would rather run with us instead of play us in a half court set because of the way we have played there, but it’s like I tell them, we’ve got to get better every day. I preach to them all the time — we’ve got to do the little things right . . . You may not shoot the ball well, but there is no excuse not to play good defense and I’ve got a good group of girls that want to,” RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said.
With the win, the Lady Cougars improved to 5-4 overall on the season. It’s a young team that is still learning on the ropes, and even though they are 0-3 in Mid-State Conference play, 2020 offers a clean slate for a team that seems to be improving as players learn their roles.
“We’ve been battle tested for sure. We’ve had a couple of setbacks. We’ve had some injuries, we’ve got an injury now and we’ve been fighting sickness the whole time, but I tell this group the score isn’t always reflective of how we are playing. We want to win and sometimes we take chances to do that and they don’t work out, but I think this team can surprise some people and we just need to keep doing the little things and just take each day one day at a time. We are happy with this win today and hopefully we can do the same thing tomorrow against Walkertown,” said the coach.
Results from Saturday’s game against Walkertown weren’t available at press time. Rockingham will be back in action with a road trip to North Stokes next Thursday with tip off set for 6:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
R 9 14 13 9 — 45
C 2 0 6 7 — 15
