EDEN — Playing short-handed, without Rockingham starting guard Hope Smith, who is nursing an ankle injury, it was all hands on deck as her teammates stepped up to earn a much-needed 48-43 Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference win over cross-county rival Morehead Tuesday night.
MHS came out strong beginning with a give-and-go on the fast break from Janika Millner to Shy Bridges, and after she hit a pair of free throws, a breakaway score by Jamea Thomas had the Lady Panthers sitting pretty with a 6-0 lead.
Rockingham senior Kerry Nelson finally broke the scoring drought with a layup to get on the board right around the four minute mark.
Moments later RCHS’s Grace Matthews would cut the lead in half with a shot in the post, then a Kaylin Newman 3-pointer cut it to 8-7.
On the Lady Panthers next possession, Bridges caught the Lady Cougars defense napping with a quick score on a deep pass for a fast break bucket to go up 10-7.
Newman came through again with another score to cut it to 1-point and then Triniti Hammond Flemming gave RCHS their first lead of the game on a shot in the post for an 11-10 margin with under a minute to play.
Matthews scored in the post on their second possession of the second period to increase the lead to 13-10, then Newman scored another for a 5-point Lady Cougars advantage in the opening two minutes of play.
Nelson’s full court inbound pass to a streaking Flemming for a score bumped the lead up to 17-10, but a breakaway by Morehead’s Alexis Denny, followed by another score and a pair of free throws by Millner cut it to 17-16 with under three minutes to play. Nelson put Rockingham back in the driver’s seat again however with a 3-pointer in the final moments to maintain a 20-16 lead at the half.
It was a fairly fast paced affair to begin the second half, but despite several Morehead scores, Rockingham was able to keep it to a two to three possession game throughout the majority of the third quarter. But back-to-back scores by India Clark Robinson helped cut the RCHS lead to 33-30 right before the fourth quarter.
By late in the final quarter of play the Lady Cougars finally got a little breathing room after breaking a game that would seesaw between a one and two possession contest to a 7 point lead with 1:13 remaining.
Morehead wasn’t done however.
The Lady Panthers final comeback began with a pair of free throws by Robinson, then another score on an up-and-under layup by Millner cut it to 46-43 with under 30 seconds remaining.
MHS would get possession once again, but couldn’t score and were forced to foul.
Although the Lady Cougars had a couple of opportunities to put the game away at the charity stripe, they missed shots — but eventually Flemming hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.
“Down the stretch – we’ve been opposite in these games. When we had the lead, we didn’t do some things that you need to do to win close ball games. At the end, the game became a lot closer than it probably needed to be. Morehead did a good job in a late game situation. They are well coached, and hats off to them for what they did late, but if we hit our free throws and get a couple of more rebounds, then it’s not even a game like that,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Rockingham had three players score in double-figures. Matthews had 12, Nelson and Newman each had 11 and Flemming added 8 more to pace the Lady Cougars offensively.
Millner led the Lady Panthers with 12 while Thomas and Robinson each added 8 apiece.
With the win, Rockingham snapped a four-game losing streak while the Panthers dropped their ninth-consecutive.
The two teams will meet up once again for the second half of the annual round-robin rivalry on Feb. 14.
Up next: Morehead (0-7, 3-12) will travel to take on Person (4-3, 10-5) and Rockingham (1-6, 8-8) will host Western Alamance (5-2, 12-3).
BOX SCORE
R 11 9 14 15 48
M 10 6 13 13 43
