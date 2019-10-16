Being a professional golfer has been her dream ever since she was a young girl, and now it’s getting close enough to touch. Rockingham County senior Riley Hamilton recently took another step toward that goal after accepting a scholarship to take her golf game to East Carolina University in 2020 and she hopes that will help turn her dreams into a reality.
It’s a lofty goal no doubt, but it’s never a bad idea to bet against one of the top golfers in the state.
Hamilton already won an individual state championship as a sophomore at Carlyle in Virginia competing against the boys. Then, after transferring to Rockingham as a junior, she was a member of the Lady Cougars 2018 3A NCHSAA state title team and she and her teammates are working to bring home the programs fifth-consecutive championship.
“I had gone to private school since I was in second grade, but I wanted to get to experience a bigger environment because that is what I wanted for college as well. I didn’t want it to be a culture shock. I knew I would have to play with some great girls and Rockingham has a great golf program and its home. I just really wanted to be a part of that legacy of championships and bringing home five rings. That’s never been done at the 3A level in women’s golf and I really want to be a part of it,” Hamilton said.
East Carolina wasn’t initially on her radar, but as it turned out, the Pirates program turned out to be the right place.
“Initially I was looking at schools out of state in Florida, the University of Texas and California, but the thing that really attracted me to ECU was the coaching staff. The team is great and I love the area and once I went down to take my visit, it was the right fit. The recruiting process was really tough for me because the class of 2020 is one of the best that there has ever been in women’s golf. I talked to a lot of coaches about it and ultimately I believe they can help me achieve my goals and I can continue to build their program as well,” she said.
Hamilton said playing at the Division One, Power Five level is going to be great, but also to ease the burden on her parents financially, is very gratifying.
“The scholarship that ECU gave me was very close to full, so with some other academic scholarships, I should be right there. All of these years my family has worked multiple jobs to pay for the lessons and travel. Golf is a very expensive sport and my family has made a lot of sacrifices for me and to be able to earn a scholarship, it just makes me feel like I’m paying them back,” said Hamilton.
Even though seemingly living a charmed life on the surface, after winning an individual as well as being a key member of the 2018 title team, her journey has not been without challenges.
“It has been a crazy year. Last year I just played light’s out and coming into the season I struggled a little bit early on because I made a swing change and it was tough because it was something that I had been doing for so many years. But I really just had to trust the process and believe that it was the right decision. Nothing is ever going to go exactly the way you plan it. That’s just the game of golf and you have to adapt. It’s always about how you adapt and that’s why golf is so much like life because you have to confident that you can get yourself out of bad situations and come out on top. Going through those struggles has made me better and I’m just really excited for conference, regional’s and states.”
Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said getting a player of her caliber was unexpected, but welcome in continuing to develop the rich tradition at RHCS.
“Riley is a really good ball striker and we were really fortunate that she made the decision to come to the public school. I’ve known her since she was young and watched her progress. She’s just like Victoria (Cook) in that she’s always concerned about how the team is doing and she wants us to win. She’s come in and fit really well and I’ve had fun coaching her. She’s very consistent. She’s not going to shoot any high numbers and she’s always going to be around the greens. She’s improved on her putting and now she’s improved on her swing and she will be a real asset to ECU next year just like Victoria will be at UNCG. I appreciate the opportunity to coach them,” Williams said
