EDEN — It was one of the better perimeter shooting performances of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as Rockingham closed out their final home game on a high note with a 58-35 win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Morehead Friday night.
Rockingham’s Kerry Nelson and Morehead’s India-Clark Robinson traded buckets on each team’s first possession, but RCHS’s Kendall Hershman came through with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Cougars a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers kept it close courtesy of a pair of free throws by Morehead’s Quanea Rodgers, but Triniti-Hammond Flemming and Hope Smith came up with back-to-back scores to give RCHS the 9-4 advantage with around five minutes to play. Rodgers cut it to 3 points once again on the Lady Panthers next trip down, but a steal by Nelson followed by a pull-up triple from the top of the key extended Rockingham’s lead to 16-7 right before the end of the first quarter.
Kaylin Newman kept the momentum going, hitting a 3-pointer on the Lady Cougars first possession of the second frame, then Mckinsey Rakestraw knocked down a shot from the wing to bump Rockingham’s lead up to 21-8. Near the midway point of the second period, Kaylin Newman drained another triple, followed by a nice give-and-go from Matthews to Flemming made it a three possession game. Moments later Matthews found herself the recipient of a nice dish, then a jumper by Nelson gave Rockingham a 30-14 lead right before the half.
Nelson drained a pair of free throws, then followed that up with another 3-ball in the opening minutes of the third quarter to give the Lady Cougars a 32-14 lead forcing Morehead to call a full timeout to try to keep the game from completely getting away, but Rockingham continued to pour it on as the lead ballooned to 25 points to close out the third quarter.
The Lady Cougars scored on their first two possessions of the fourth for a 51-26 advantage and by then it was just a matter of running out the clock to lock down the victory.
“I told them before the game started that we’ve got open looks all year, but the shots just haven’t fell. This is the 23rd game we’ve played and I told them we’ve got to have our shots fall. I hate it took the 23rd game of the year for them to start, but they started falling,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Nelson led the Lady Cougars with 17 including three 3-pointers and Newman drained three triples as well while Plaster chipped in 11.
Robinson led Morehead with 10 points, Rodgers added 9 and Millner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Up next: No. 7 seed Rockingham (2-12) will travel to face the No. 2 seed Eastern Alamance and No. 8 seed Morehead (1-13) will hit the road as well to take on No. 1 seed Northern Guilford. Both Eastern Alamance and Northern Guilford closed out the regular season tied at 12-2 and had to draw for seeds. Subsequent rounds of the tournament will be hosted by Northern Guilford.
BOX SCORE
R 16 14 17 23 58
M 7 7 8 11 35
