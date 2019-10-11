Rockingham faced one of their toughest courses of the year, yet still managed to come away with a 10-stroke win over second place Northern Guilford at the most recent Mid-State 3A Conference golf tournament on Monday at Oak Hills Golf Course in Eden.

Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton was once again the one to beat as she finished with a top score of 38. Teammate Victoria Cook was right on her heels with a 40 and Elli Flinchum (46) and Olivia Peterson (47) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars who finished the day at 124.

Northern Guilford was second with a 134 followed by Eastern Alamance (142), Western Alamance (176), Person (177) and Morehead’s Angel Dickerson flew solo finishing the afternoon with a score of 64.

Even though Rockingham is undefeated and an odds on favorite to challenge for the programs fifth-consecutive 3A NCHSAA state championship, head coach Mike Williams said there is still work to do and challenges to overcome as the Lady Cougars prepare to close out the regular season.

“It was really challenging. It is a great course, but it is really tough when it is playing hard and fast. I am going to encourage the girls to spend the majority of their practice time on their short games from here on out. Everyone's ball striking suffers a little due to the pressures of regional’s and states, so we really need to be sharp in that category to win. We didn't chip and putt as well as I would have liked, and made some mistakes with club selection which drove our scores up a little. These girls put a lot of effort in. I know we will be ready when the post season comes,” Williams said.

That work begins on Monday as post season play begins with the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament at Greensboro National.

Regional play will also be at home for Rockingham the following Monday on Oct. 21.

Both the individual and team 2019 state championships will be played at Foxfire on Oct. 28-29 in Jackson Springs.

Rockingham

Riley Hamilton     38

Victoria Cook       40

Elli Flinchum        46

Olivia Peterson    47

                        124

Northern Guilford

Siana Wong         42

Ashyln Strickland 45

Cami Rivas          47

                        134

Eastern Alamance

Emily Matthews    42

Riley Beck           45

Sara Yannoronof  55

                        142

Western Alamance

Abigail May         54

Alyssa Barnhard  57

Laytin Turner      65

                       176    

Person

Grayson Brann    57

Haley Thomas     59

Kaylee Martin      61

                       177

Morehead

Angel Dickerson 64

Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.  

