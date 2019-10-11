Rockingham faced one of their toughest courses of the year, yet still managed to come away with a 10-stroke win over second place Northern Guilford at the most recent Mid-State 3A Conference golf tournament on Monday at Oak Hills Golf Course in Eden.
Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton was once again the one to beat as she finished with a top score of 38. Teammate Victoria Cook was right on her heels with a 40 and Elli Flinchum (46) and Olivia Peterson (47) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars who finished the day at 124.
Northern Guilford was second with a 134 followed by Eastern Alamance (142), Western Alamance (176), Person (177) and Morehead’s Angel Dickerson flew solo finishing the afternoon with a score of 64.
Even though Rockingham is undefeated and an odds on favorite to challenge for the programs fifth-consecutive 3A NCHSAA state championship, head coach Mike Williams said there is still work to do and challenges to overcome as the Lady Cougars prepare to close out the regular season.
“It was really challenging. It is a great course, but it is really tough when it is playing hard and fast. I am going to encourage the girls to spend the majority of their practice time on their short games from here on out. Everyone's ball striking suffers a little due to the pressures of regional’s and states, so we really need to be sharp in that category to win. We didn't chip and putt as well as I would have liked, and made some mistakes with club selection which drove our scores up a little. These girls put a lot of effort in. I know we will be ready when the post season comes,” Williams said.
That work begins on Monday as post season play begins with the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament at Greensboro National.
Regional play will also be at home for Rockingham the following Monday on Oct. 21.
Both the individual and team 2019 state championships will be played at Foxfire on Oct. 28-29 in Jackson Springs.
Rockingham
Riley Hamilton 38
Victoria Cook 40
Elli Flinchum 46
Olivia Peterson 47
124
Northern Guilford
Siana Wong 42
Ashyln Strickland 45
Cami Rivas 47
134
Eastern Alamance
Emily Matthews 42
Riley Beck 45
Sara Yannoronof 55
142
Western Alamance
Abigail May 54
Alyssa Barnhard 57
Laytin Turner 65
176
Person
Grayson Brann 57
Haley Thomas 59
Kaylee Martin 61
177
Morehead
Angel Dickerson 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.