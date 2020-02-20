Weather Alert

...SNOW ENDING EARLY THIS EVENING... ..LOW PRESSURE OFF THE COAST OF THE CAROLINAS WILL PUSH OUT TO SEA TONIGHT, BRINGING AN END TO THE SNOW SHORTLY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS WILL BE SLICK AND HAZARDOUS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE 20S CAUSING SNOW, SLUSH, AND WATER TO REFREEZE. THE MOST HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL BE OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&