BURLINGTON — It looked like Reidsville had the game in the bag, leading by 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but Bartlett Yancey flipped the script in the final frame, locked down on defense, and rallied for a 56-53 win in the in the semi-final round of the 2020 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Wednesday night.
Trailing 6-3 in the opening minutes of the game, Reidsville senior Jada Artis stole the ball and got a shot off, getting fouled in the process. She knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 6-5. Reidsville would take over the lead on scores by Chlo’e McGhee and Amani Smalls, but the Lady Bucs put another run together to close out the first quarter with a 13-9 advantage.
The momentum would shift in the Lady Rams favor in the second frame however.
Beginning with a Smalls 3-pointer, RHS outscored Bartlett Yancey 23-13 to close out the first half with a 32-26 lead.
Reidsville began to pull away in the third as multiple steals led to transition buckets, and both Smalls and Artis hit late triples to close out the third quarter with a 50-38 lead heading into the fourth period.
But the Lady Rams went cold in the final frame. In part due to poor shot selection, as well as a lack of awareness that the clock was in their favor with a multi-possession lead.
In addition, Bartlett Yancey forced turnovers and began to gain an advantage on the boards which led to points.
With Reidsville clinging to a 1 point lead late in the game, a pair of BY free throws gave the Lady Bucs their first lead of the second half, and although RHS had several opportunities at the line to close out the win, the iron was unkind as Bartlett Yancey went on to claim the victory.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for RHS.
BY had lost 10 in a row entering the game. With the win, Bartlett Yancey avenged two Lady Rams regular season victories. RHS won 55-52 Jan. 25 and 60-23 on the road Feb. 13.
Ferrish led the Lady Bucs with 21 points and Ferrell added 19 including five 3-pointers.
Smalls paced Reidsville offensively with 23 and Artis had 19.
RHS was 13 of 20 from the line.
Up next: Bartlett Yancey (2-10, 6-19) will play No. 4 Durham School of the Arts game in the Mid-State 2A Conference championship game Friday night at Cummings. Reidsville (9-3, 19-5) now must play the waiting game to determine who they will play in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next week. Brackets will be released on Sunday afternoon. Visit www.nchsaa.org for complete state-wide brackets.
BOX SCORE
R 9 23 18 6 53
B 13 13 12 12 56
