The drought for high school football players, coaches and fans is almost over. Just a little more than a week away from the kickoff to the 2019 season, county teams are in the midst of a busy period of tune-ups to tighten the screws up on rosters and rotations. For Reidsville, Rockingham, Morehead and McMichael — so far, so good coaches say.
One more series of scrimmages remains for the majority of the county teams with several high profile jamborees on the docket set for this week.
Arguably the biggest one on the list is the Farm Bureau Insurance Football Jamboree which will be hosted by Reidsville on Friday night. Eight teams, including three from Rockingham County will be playing. Reidsville, Rockingham, McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Western Alamance and Thomasville will be on hand in their final scrimmages of the preseason.
Last Saturday afternoon’s press conference, hosted by Farm Bureau Insurance at Fursty’s Pizza in Reidsville reunited many current and former colleagues.
Rams head coach Jimmy Teague had a chance to mingle with several of his former assistants that have since moved on to head coaching positions of their own. Brad Baker (Rockingham), Earl Bates (Northeast Guilford) and Doug Robertson (Thomasville) were among the familiar faces that once coached alongside Teague. In addition, McMichael head coach Daniel Bradford was a longtime assistant to Bates at Morehead, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford prior to accepting his first head football coaching job for the Phoenix last season, so there were plenty of familiar faces in the room.
“I told my wife that I was going to this today and she said it’s going to be like a family reunion. Coach Teague, coach Knowles, Earl Bates, Doug Robertson and Daniel Bradford through Earl Bates and (Kennedy — Eastern Guilford) Tinsley though Doug Robertson, so I’ve connected with pretty much everybody in this room at some point in one way or the other. I’m proud to be from that tree because they are some very successful coaches, but they are also great men. That’s kind of the way we try to model our program,” Baker said.
Despite the many handshakes, hugs and good-natured ribbing shared by the close fraternity of coaches, at the end of the day, all said they are ready to buckle up their chin straps and go head-to-head when the whistle blows this coming Friday night at Community Stadium.
“I think across the board here, Doug and Kennedy and coach Bates and coach Baker, we’ve coached with and against one another — we are friends. We go golfing and get together, but at the end of the day, when it’s time to play we are going to line up against each other and get after it. With every opponent, you respect them, but this is just a little more special because there are some of the best coaches in the state of North Carolina sitting in this room,” Bradford said.
All of the aforementioned teams scrimmaged last Saturday morning prior to the press conference, and all seemed relatively pleased on progress across the board.
Teague said the annual showcase is a testament to the importance to football in the community and he said it takes a village to continue that tradition.
“Farm Bureau has been our sponsor for the entire thing and we couldn’t do it without them. Lance Jenkins and the whole crowd over there at Farm Bureau has bent over backwards to help us. Times are tough, but we are extremely grateful to them for being the sponsor. To bring everybody together and be a part of this press conference is a great thing for all of the teams. Coach (Doug) Marrs said in his spot that there were a lot of great coaches here and we are just tickled to be a part of it. It’s a great way to start off our football season,” Teague said.
The only county team not in attendance was Morehead. The Panthers will play a series of scrimmages as well at South Stokes with North Stokes and Starmount on Friday. Action at Morehead and Reidsville each gets started at 6 p.m.