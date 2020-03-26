WENTWORTH — His senior baseball season at Rockingham couldn’t have started any better. Beginning with a 5-0 no-hit win March 4 in the season opener on the road at Person County, followed by a perfect game in a 2-0 victory versus cross-county rival McMichael March 10, Cougars pitching ace Coby Ingle was definitely on track for another record-breaking season.
But due to suspension of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ingle, and student-athletes all across America, have all been forced to cope with a world without baseball for the time being.
Ingle, a three-time North Carolina Coaches Association All-State player, has been Rockingham’s No. 1 pitcher from the first time he set foot on the mound. So talented in fact, that NC State offered him a full scholarship ride as a high school freshman.
Ingle said, like players all across the country, he desperately wants to get back to baseball, but his concerns are also with his fellow seniors, some of whom have desires to play in college — in particular, those that are missing precious scouting opportunities.
Guys like senior teammate Alden Kolessar, who through due-diligence, rose through the Rockingham ranks to put himself on the recruiting radar. Ingle also worries about other teammates, who very well could have potentially played the last baseball game of their lives.
“Yeah, I think Alden has had a few looks and offers, so I think he does definitely have a future in baseball. But it sucks more for guys like Jonathan Birmingham, literally one of our most important players – he’s going to the Air Force Academy and obviously, he’s going to do great things, but still — it sucks for them (the seniors) that the baseball season might be ending so abruptly. You try to keep them up and keep working and maybe something will happen,” he said.
Ingle was virtually unbeatable during his junior season, compiling a .79 ERA, while striking out 105 opposing batters as he closed out 2019 with a record of 8-1.
He was solid offensively as well, amassing a .349 batting average, blasting 29 hits and 15 RBIs, in addition rocketing three shots over the fence during his third season for the Cougars.
The new norm in a season on hold
He said for now, especially with an uncertain future as to how the 2020 high school season will ultimately unfold, Ingle plans to stay game-ready.
“Obviously it is very disappointing. You know before this last date, we had a chance of playing April 6, so we were getting ready for that. But now, with it being pushed back, I’m kind of slowing down the throwing just a little bit. I’m not throwing as much, but I’m still in pitching shape – great – better than I have ever been,” said Ingle.
The RCHS senior says although temporarily banned from team activities, players still get together for individual workouts.
“I’ve still been throwing six days a week with some guys. We’ll go out one-on-one at local parks, like Jaycee (in Reidsville) or something. Anywhere we can find. We have to go to the fields and find out who is open and it’s been crazy, so that’s kind of where it is at right now,” Ingle said.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association ruled last week that the original April suspension date had been extended to May 18, and that leaves very little time to play out the high school schedule. But Ingle says, even though a cancellation to the season is possible, he holds out hope officials can find a way to play things out.
“I think that is kind of where it is leaning to (cancellation), but I think the only way to get it in is to play a conference tournament and whoever wins that goes to the state tournament. I don’t know if that is the way they would do that, but the NC State coaches reached out and sent a throwing plan. Not a set throwing plan, but this is what they would do to help me to stay in shape. I’m scheduled to enroll in mid to late June at State. They said they hate that my senior season might be over, but they want me to stay healthy and come in ready to go,” said Ingle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.