Wake Forest’s BB&T Field, Winston-Salem
Why the Rams won
A team that gave up 55 points to East Surry in its only loss of the season did it with defense. Reidsville pitched a shutout and held Northeastern to 135 yards. Offensively, the Rams leaned on senior RB Lionel Long, whose breakout game was in last year’s win over Northeastern for the state championship game. Long finished with 156 yards and a TD on 31 carries to earn game MVP honors after he was named Reidsville’s offensive player of the game a year ago.
Stars
Northeastern — QB Holden Hodge 31 yards passing, 54 yards rushing.
Reidsville — QB Kyle Pinnix 8-of-17 passing, 111 yards, 12 yards, TD rushing; RB Lionel Long 31 carries, 156 yards TD; WR/DB Breon Pass 6 receptions, 99 yards, 2 rushes 53 yards; LB Jiheem Hooper 7 tackles.
The big drive
Leading 7-0 late in the first half, Reidsville was pinned at its 3-yard line by a 77-yard wind-aided Northeastern punt. Lionel Long gave the Rams some breathing room with three runs totaling 18 yards, then Breon Pass took a flip pass and went 53 yards to the Northeastern 26. Two plays later, Kyle Pinnix went 19 yards for a TD on a zone read that made it a two-possession game.
Three things we learned
1. Reidsville can play defense. A team that is known for its offense (51.4 ppg) came into the state championship game giving up an average of just 8.3 points per game. The Rams did even better than that, shutting out a good Northeastern team.
2. Lionel Long is a big-time back. The Reidsville senior carried the Rams’ offense on his back for much of the game, finishing with 156 yards and a TD on the ground. He finishes the season with 1,747 yards and 34 TDs on the ground.
3. Northeastern punter Caleb Brickhouse has a big leg. Brickhouse had a state championship game-record 77-yard punt with the wind at his back and proved it was no fluke with a 60-yarder into the wind.
What they said
“We had a great week of preparation. We said Thursday after our last practice that we were ready to play. Friday, (defensive coordinator Doug) Marrs said as we were leaving the stadium that he never felt like we were more ready to play. It showed out here tonight with what we did defensively.” — Jimmy Teague, Reidsville coach
“We’re a pretty good defense. That’s how we got this far. … Fourteen points is not bad. … There were a couple of big plays we didn’t have where we just didn’t execute on both sides of the ball.” — Antonio Moore, Northeastern coach
Records
Northeastern: 12-4.
Reidsville: 15-1.
Scoring summary
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 – 0
Reidsville 7 7 0 0 – 14
R – Lionel Long 1 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 1:38
R – Kyle Pinnix 19 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 1:44
