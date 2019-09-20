Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Reidsville's Demontez Canada (right) celebrates a long touchdown catch and run with teammate Jiheem Hooper during high school football action Friday night against Eastern Guilford in Reidsville. The Rams rolled 59-16.
After trading touchdowns for Eastern Guilford field goals in the first quarter, Reidsville got some stops and its high-powered offense took over. How explosive were the Rams? Five of their touchdowns covered at least 48 yards, and they triggered a running clock just 30 seconds into the second half.
Why the Wildcats lost
Eastern Guilford was held to field goals in the red zone on its first three possessions and didn’t reach the end zone until the final play of the third quarter. The Wildcats also were plagued by penalties in the first half, when it was still a game. They were flagged 11 times for 85 yards in the opening 24 minutes.
Stars
Eastern Guilford — QB Kamell Smith 11-of-30 passing, 225 yards, TD, 2 INTs; RB Hezekia Newby 8 carries, 97 yards before leaving the game with an ankle sprain in the first quarter; K Luke Stanley 3 FGs, XP.
Whether it was Lionel Long breaking long runs or Kyle Pinnix throwing strikes downfield to his array of speedy wideouts, Reidsville was all about big plays.
Three things we learned
1. Reidsville’s offense is as good as any in the Triad. The Rams’ ability to stretch the defense horizontally and vertically and to run and pass the ball with equal efficiency must be scary for opponents scouting them.
2. Eastern Guilford QB Kamell Smith has a big-time arm and can hurt any defense when his line gives him time to throw. Smith was particularly adept at moving in the pocket to avoid pressure, resetting his feet and throwing deep balls.
3. You can get a do-over in high school football. Eastern Guilford QB Kamell Smith faked a handoff to Zephaniah Cole in the first quarter and pulled the ball out of his belly as Cole was mobbed by Wildcats defenders. The officials blew the play dead even as Smith was running around right end. After a lengthy conversation among the officiating crew, the ball was placed back at the line of scrimmage and the down was replayed.
What they’re saying
“Early on we were scoring touchdowns and they were getting field goals. That was good for us and not good for them. We’ve got some weapons on offense and it’s hard to defend against them if you’re not really, really good. Everybody played well on the offensive side of the ball – receivers, quarterback, running backs, OL. … We still have to get better (defensively). We knew they were good at the RPO (run-pass option) stuff and they hit some things with those and hit a couple of long passes on us, too. We have to do better.” — Jimmy Teague, Reidsville coach
“We came out on fire and we just got in the red zone five times and didn’t punch it. Then we lose Newby, who was having a heck of a night. He was running hard and we had a lot of energy. You could kind of feel the air go out once Newby got hurt. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in the end zone. Once we can do that we’ll be fine..” — Tony Aguilar, Eastern Guilford coach
Records
Eastern Guilford: 2-3.
Reidsville: 5-0.
Up next
Eastern Guilford: Williams, Friday.
Reidsville: East Surry, Friday.
Scoring summary
Eastern Guilford 6 3 7 0 – 16
Reidsville 14 31 14 0 – 59
EG – FG Luke Stanley 34, 1st, 8:24
Re – Lionel Long 11 run (Jiheem Hooper pass from Kyle Pinnix), 1st, 7:06
EG – FG Stanley 35, 1st, 5:05
Re – Long 17 run (kick failed), 1st, 1:30
EG – FG Stanley 32, 2nd, 11:54
Re – Long 55 run (Anthony Franson kick), 2nd, 11:39
Re – Demontez Canada 61 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 10:29
Re – Canada 76 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 5:13
Re – Pinnix 13 run (Franson kick), 2nd, 3:05
Re – FG Franson 22, 2nd, 49.6
Re – Auldon Edwards 49 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 3rd, 11:30
Re – Long 48 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 3:57
EG – Samuel Milton 19 pass from Kamell Smith (Stanley kick), 3rd, 1:05
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Reidsville vs Eastern Guilford football
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.