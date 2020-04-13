As North Carolina ends its fifth week since its first COVID-19 case, Triangle ACC coaches are finding ways to get involved to help the local community.
On Friday, UNC football coach Mack Brown and his wife Sally, helped donate and deliver 220 meals from Italian Pizzeria III in Chapel Hill to health care workers at UNC Children’s Hospital, according to UNC’s Twitter page.
Also on Friday, N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent tweeted that he partnered with Popeye’s to deliver 100 bags and sandwiches to ER and ICU doctors and nurses at UNC Rex Hospital.
These are not the first coaches to try to use their platform to help in wake of the pandemic.
On April 7, N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren and his wife, Sara, bought lunch and wrote personal “thank you” cards for 100 healthcare workers at UNC Rex Hospital.
‘Thank you for everything that you do for our guys and for our community,’ the notes read.
UNC basketball coach Roy Williams has recorded a number of public service announcements asking North Carolinians to do their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and stay inside. He opened up a recent virtual press conference by thanking nurses and doctors, calling them his heroes.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski recently hosted a podcast episode with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, and one of the leading national experts in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 4,000 people in North Carolina have been infected with COVID-19. The virus has reached 92 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments and compiled by The News & Observer. As of Friday at 6 p.m., 84 people in the state had died and 423 were hospitalized.
