One of the best football players in Appalachian State history first came to campus as a tag-along.
Larry Hand’s old No. 71 jersey is one of four retired by the Mountaineers. The former two-way player later latched on with the Detroit Lions as a defensive lineman for 13 years (1965 to 1977). A Paterson, N.J., native, he made his way to Boone to play for App State when it was an NAIA school, long before the program became a national-title winner and a giant killer.
Hand went to the North Carolina mountains by accompanying an old high school teammate.
Hand, who lives in Winston-Salem and turns 80 on Friday, said he opted to give college football a shot when the Mountaineers recruited Greg Van Orden, with whom he played at Butler (N.J.) High School.
“Appalachian was recruiting him, so he basically was coming down here,” Hand said by phone. “I guess he needed somebody to drive him down here, and I wound up driving down. At that time, Appalachian needed bodies.
“He got a scholarship, and I came down to Appalachian without a scholarship.”
Hand’s path to football success was atypical. He didn’t really play high school football, entering high school at 5 feet 6 and 130 pounds and saying his career lasted “two minutes” thanks to a bench-clearing game on Thanksgiving his senior year.
He went into construction after graduation, specifically masonry, working for two years before hitting a growth spurt and accompanying Van Orden to play football. When he arrived in 1960, he was 20 years, standing 6 feet 3 and weighing 215 pounds.
The two had an App State connection: One of their former coaches, Joe Barkocy, was a Wake Forest teammate of Jim Duncan, the Mountaineers coach from 1960 to 1964.
An injury forced him to sit that first season, but he became a fixture afterward. He registered back-to-back All-America seasons in 1963 and 1964. Both he and Van Orden both are in the App State Athletics Hall of Fame.
During his time with the Lions, Hand did offseason work in industrial sales. When he stepped away from football after the 1977 season, he and his wife, Darlene, moved from Detroit to Winston-Salem. Hand became a stockbroker, retiring just a few years ago.
Hand said the App State program has grown enormously thanks to pivotal people such as Jerry Moore and Scott Satterfield, as well as countless others who have made impacts on the field or helped build Mountaineers’ facilities.
But what’s really stood out to him throughout the years, Hand said, is how the program’s winning ways have been fortified through its tradition.
“Appalachian is just a way of life for a lot of us to have graduated there,” Hand said. “And I hope we don’t see, with all the stuff going on, too many changes.”
