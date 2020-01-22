EDEN — On a night where Morehead couldn’t seem to miss from the perimeter, that hot shooting combined with strong defense secured a 88-43 victory over cross-county and Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference rival Rockingham Tuesday night.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak and Panthers head coach Damien Price said it couldn’t have come at a better time at this crucial stage of the season.
“It was very important to get back in there and win in the conference. Those two weeks just took forever, with exams and those three games. It seems like it just took a long time to get that sour taste out of our mouths,” Price said.
It started as a fast paced game with Rockingham pulling out to the 5-0 lead in the opening minutes of play, but Morehead would rally and the lead exchanged hands a few times as the first quarter wore on.
The Cougars were running the floor well and scoring initially, but Morehead heated up thanks to three-consecutive 3-pointers by Blake Byrd. Shy Lampkin followed suite with two more perimeter 3’s to put the Panthers up front for good as they closed out with a 21-16 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Just a few minutes into the second period, Javen Chandler scored, then Byrd and Lampkin both drained additional 3-point baskets to increase the lead to 36-21 with 4:06 to go.
That success from beyond the arch, combined with a speedy and productive transition game, would continue as the Panthers outscored RCHS 24-11 in the second quarter for a 45-27 lead at the half.
Morehead came out of the locker room with authority beginning with a steal and a right-handed jam by Lampkin — followed by a repeat of the feat by Keyan Allen which brought the crowd to their feet as the lead swelled to 52-29 with 5:10 to play in the third period.
The Panthers continued to pour it on when back-to-back fast break scores by Allen would push the lead up to 26 points.
Dominique Dalton put the exclamation point on the explosive third quarter as he wove the length of the floor and scored on a layup right before the buzzer making it 66-36 heading into the fourth period.
By then it was just a matter of running out the clock to close out the win.
Following Morehead’s hot start with 11-consecutive wins, followed by their most recent slump including loses to Reidsville, Eastern Alamance and Northern Guilford, Price said a variety of factors contributed to the lull.
“Throughout the little losing streak, I think we got the shots that we wanted. We were getting good shots, we just weren’t making them. The lack of making shots on offense kind of spilled over to not getting stops on defense. We didn’t have the energy that we had when we were on the winning streak on the defensive end. A lot of times with high school kids, it’s mental. If they don’t see the ball go through the basket, they get down and it affects other parts of their game.”
As of Tuesday night, Morehead was deadlocked in a four-way tie for first place with Northern Guilford, McMichael and Western Alamance – all tied with 5-2 Mid-State 2A/3A Conference records.
Morehead’s Chandler led the way with 24 points and Byrd added 17 including four 3-pointers. Lampkin had 13 including a trio of 3’s and Allen chipped in 10 more to pace the Panthers offensively.
As a unit, five different Panthers scored a total of ten 3-point baskets.
Rockingham’s Mason McDow led the way with 10 points and Jonathan Compton added 9 – and even though McDow was the only Cougar to score in double figures, nine players did score at least 2-points for RCHS.
The two teams will meet up once again for the second half of the annual round-robin rivalry on Feb. 14.
Up next:
Rockingham (0-7, 2-14) will host Western Alamance Western Alamance (5-2, 12-2) and Morehead will hit the road to take on Person (3-4, 5-11) on Friday.
BOX SCORE
M 21 24 21 22 88
R 16 11 9 7 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.