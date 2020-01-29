MAYODAN — During stretches this season, it has looked like McMichael couldn’t miss shooting the basketball. Tuesday was one of those nights as the Lady Phoenix drained seven first quarter 3-pointers which helped propel them to a 68-46 Mid-State 3A Conference win to net a season sweep over cross-county rival Rockingham.
The Lady Cougars, who have struggled putting the ball in the basket consistently throughout the season, shot the ball well initially, scoring on their opening two possessions.
But a trio of 3-pointers by Sadie Nester, two more by Faith Robertson — and one apiece from Hollie Hawkins and Chandler Joyce, allowed the Lady Phoenix close out the first quarter with a 24-11 lead.
That hot shooting continued as Nester’s 3-pointer, followed by another bucket, bumped the lead up to 32-12 near the three minute mark. Rockingham made a late run, and even though RCHS outscored McMichael 9-6 down the stretch, the Lady Phoenix still held a 38-21 lead at the half.
Triniti Hammond Flemming scored on a shot in the post on Rockingham’s opening possession of the third quarter, but a pair of buckets by Cassidy Tanton, another by Danni Lester 44 and a 3-pointer by Robertson, helped McMichael take a 58-36 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The two teams matched one another bucket-for-bucket in the final period as the clock wore down and DMHS closed out the win.
Nester led the Lady Phoenix with 20 points, including five 3-pointers for the game. Robertson and Tanton each added 10 to pace McMichael offensively.
Amanda Plaster had a team-high 18 and Skyler Fowler chipped in 10 to pace the Lady Cougars.
Rockingham was still playing without Hope Smith who was on the bench in street clothes for the second-consecutive week with an ankle injury. Her status remains day-to-day as she continues to wear a protective boot.
The Lady Phoenix won the first half of the round-robin 65-39 on Dec. 20 and prior to 2019-2020, Rockingham had swept McMichael ever season since 2013.
Up next: McMichael (4-5, 10-7) will hit the road to take on Morehead (0-8, 3-13) and Rockingham (1-8, 8-10) will travel to take on Northeast Guilford (3-5, 8-9).
BOX SCORE
M 24 14 6 10 68
R 11 10 4 10 46
