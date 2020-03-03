Western Guilford’s red-hot offense put Reidsville in a hole too deep to climb out of in what turned into an 11-3 season opening loss to the Hornets at Ernie Holcomb Stadium Monday night.
First-year Rams head coach Marc Tuttle, a 2007 RHS graduate — and stellar player for the Rams back in his playing days — took over for former head coach Brian Knowles who stepped down at the end of the 2019 season.
Tuttle said despite the loss, he has high hopes for what the team can achieve this year.
A prior Reidsville assistant for eight years, Tuttle said he doesn’t expect many changes across the board in regards to style of play because the entire staff from last season is back, so he feels confident that both players and coaches alike know the expectations.
Reidsville finished in second place in Mid-State 2A Conference and made it to the first round of the state playoffs last season before losing 5-0 to Ledford Senior on May 9, 2019. Tuttle said reaching the post season and contending for championships is the expectation each and every season.
But he knows it won’t be easy, especially after losing nine contributing seniors from last year, including leaders Hunter Hanks, Logan Willard, Joseph Blackburn and Navi McGee – and he’s depending on the next crop of players to set the tone.
“I think for sure our seniors Nick Knutson, Sterling McKinney and Chanse Rezmer stepped right into leadership roles from day one, from the off season to now. I think one through nine, everybody is going to be pretty decent to watch, so look out for everybody,” Tuttle said.
Senior leadership will certainly be a key in how successful the Rams will be, but on the flip side, Knutson, McKinney and Rezmer are the only seniors on the roster, so the Rams are definitely young and will depend on the underclassmen to tow the their share of the line.
“Mainly we just want to take care of the routine stuff and make the solid plays when it matters. As far as offense, I told the guys, we are not a big powerhouse hitting team. We’ve got to know our role and do the situational things . . . It will be interesting to see. We only have two games this week, so that’s nice, but I think we have decent depth with our pitching right now – as long as we can keep everybody healthy. That is always an issue,” the coach said.
Up next: Reidsville (0-1) will hit the road to take on cross-county rival McMichael (0-1) Thursday at 7 p.m. The Phoenix dropped their season opener 1-0 to Montgomery Central Tuesday.
2020 Reidsville Baseball Roster
2 Brison Knowles Junior
3 Sterling McKinney Senior
5 Owen Robertson Junior
6 Matthew McKinney Junior
7 Nick Knutson Senior
8 Chase Rezmer Senior
22 Chanc Ceiswich Senior
23 Colby Smith Sophmore
27 Luke Hazlewood Junior
29 Vince Widerman Sophmore
37 Jarrett Pulliam Junior
45 Jacob Guill Junior
38 Ethan Penny Junior
