• Saturday, Aug. 10: Jamboree at Thomasville (Reidsville, Rockingham, West Stanley and Thomasville), 9 a.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 10: Rams Football press conference a Fursty’s Pizza in Reidsville at 4 p.m. (Teams TBD)
• Monday, Aug. 12 at Morehead — South Stokes versus Tunstall, 6 p.m. followed by Morehead versus Tunstall
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Reidsville scrimmage versus East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 16: Farm Bureau Jamboree: 8 schools — Reidsville, Rockingham, McMichael, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Thomasville, Western Alamance and Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 16: Morehead, North Stokes and Starmount at South Stokes, 6 p.m.