NCHSAA Logo

What: NCHSAA regional championships

When: Saturday

Sites for area schools: Class 4-A Midwest, Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; Class 3-A Mideast, Pittsboro Northwood HS; Class 3-A Midwest, McAlpine Greenway Park, Charlotte; Class 1-A Midwest and Class 2-A Midwest, Fisher River Park, Dobson.

At stake: Top 25 percent of teams or top four teams, whichever is greater, in each classification from each regional advance to the state meet Nov. 9 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. Top seven individuals not on a qualifying team also advance from each regional to states.

AREA TEAMS WITH RUNNERS COMPETING

Class 4-A Midwest — Boys, East Forsyth, Glenn, Grimsley, High Point Central, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale; girls, East Forsyth, Glenn, Grimsley, High Point Central, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale. Class 3-A Mideast — Boys, Northern Guilford, Rockingham County; girls, Northern Guilford, Rockingham County. Class 3-A Midwest — Boys, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford; girls, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford. Class 2-A Midwest — Boys, McMichael. Class 1-A Midwest — Boys, Bishop McGuinness; girls, Bishop McGuinness.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments