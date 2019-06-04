CONCORD — Alex Heffner from Harrisburg, NC and Walker Cress from Concord, NC both earned medalist honors with a score of one-under par, 71 at the 2019 North Carolina Amateur Qualifying at Cabarrus Country Club in Concord, N.C. on Monday, June 3.
The cut line fell at five-over par 77. 25 players advanced to the 59th North Carolina Amateur Championship that will be played at Gaston Country Club in Gastonia, NC from June 13-16, 2019.
The CGA is a not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF). The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.
Results From Concord
Pos. Player City, State Par Score
T1 Alex Heffner Harrisburg, NC -1 71
T1 Walker Cress Concord, NC -1 71
3 Mark Hodges Belmont, NC +1 73
T4 Jonathan Henry Davidson, NC +2 74
T4 Brody Davis Concord, NC +2 74
T4 Rick Milligan shelby, NC +2 74
T4 Justin Morgan Denver, NC +2 74
T4 Alex Rubino Charlotte, NC +2 74
T4 Ben Diskin Charlotte, NC +2 74
T10 Deven Cerda Charlotte, NC +3 75
T10 Jay Jay Howard Concord, NC +3 75
T10 Thomas Deal CORNELIUS, NC +3 75
T10 Graham Chase Charlotte, NC +3 75
T10 Zack Swanson Charlotte, NC +3 75
T10 Brock Elder Randleman, NC +3 75
T16 Christopher Wooten Winston-Salem, NC +4 76
T16 Evan Rodwell Charlotte, NC +4 76
T16 Marais Lombard Charlotte, NC +4 76
T16 Carter Busse Davidson, NC +4 76
T20 Mason Elmore Charlotte, NC +5 77
T20 Jordan Smith Summerfield, NC +5 77
T20 Avery Papalia Kernersville, NC +5 77
T20 Jason Hawley Charlotte, NC +5 77
T20 Brian Swenson Charlotte, NC +5 77
T20 Scott Patnode Belmont, NC +5 77