CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Austin Bergner struck out eight, and North Carolina beat Tennessee 5-2 on Sunday night to advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.
Ashton McGee's two-run single highlighted the four-run first inning that sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (45-17) into the tournament's second weekend for the eighth time since 2006.
Bergner (6-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings with three walks. Joey Lancellotti struck out three during the final two innings for his third save.
Alerick Soularie scored on a wild pitch in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth for the second-seeded Volunteers (40-21). Starter Zach Linginfelter (6-6) gave up four runs and didn't make it out of the first inning.
Dylan Harris and Danny Serretti each drove in runs for the Tar Heels.
The NCAA Super Regionals will be played from Friday, June 7 to Monday, June 10. Eight teams will host on-campus super regional tournaments. Each super regional is a two-team, best-of-three series.
The 2019 College World Series will begin on Saturday, June 15 and conclude either Monday or Tuesday, June 25 or 26. Eight teams will advance to a two-week double-elimination final site bracket. The final two teams will play in a best-of-three series to decide the national championship. All games will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
North Carolina will host Auburn in the Super Regional.