WINSTON-SALEM — Greg “Catman” Good of Winston-Salem, a renowned fan of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, died Friday after a lengthy illness.
Good’s sister, Frances Bradley of Winston-Salem, said her brother died at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem.
“He was just real sweet,” Bradley said of her 62-year-old brother. “He loved being the Catman. He created that character, and he designed his costume.”
Greg Good Jr. posted a message on his Facebook page Friday night saying that his father had died.
“Hello everyone this is Catman Jr.,” the post reads. “As many of you have heard, the number one Panthers fan the legend my dad has passed away. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers and always remember to #keeppounding.”
Good had two other children.
The “Catman” was easily recognized by his trademark black-and-blue cape and blue hair and was a fixture at home games in Charlotte.
He attended the Super Bowl in 2016, where the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos and in 2004 when the Panthers lost to the New England Patriots.
Panthers fans knew Good as the “Catman,” an outlandishly dressed character. His outfit and blue hair rising above his head in the electric style of boxing promoter Don King made him a magnet for TV crews.
Good signed autographs and posed for photographs with fans, sometimes as many as 400 times a game, he told the Winston-Salem Journal in late January 2016. In that same interview, he said he was taking medication to treat a congestive heart condition, plus he was recovering from a fall a couple of days earlier at the Panthers stadium as the fans celebrated a Carolina victory.
Visa Inc. recognized Good as the Panthers’ biggest fan of the 2003-04 season. The credit card company honors the ultimate fan in each of the NFL’s 32 cities. A plaque honoring Good and the other “superfans” that season was on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for a year.