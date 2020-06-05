Even if there are no spectators in the seats at the U.S. Open, Greensboro’s John Isner says the tennis will still be high-level but with a twist.
“It’s a great thing that the USTA is trying to salvage something for this season, and if August is the target then it’s something we will look at,” Isner said by phone from his home in Dallas.
Isner, 35, and fellow players have heard about the proposal to take Cincinnati's ATP and WTA tournaments to New York in mid-August to piggyback the U.S. Open. The proposal was revealed in a New York Times report this week.
Isner, who is ranked No. 25 on the all-time money list with nearly $20 million earned, has found time to practice during the shutdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also been staying close to his wife and two young children at home.
“If they can work it out up there in New York, then I think some of the season can be salvaged,” said Isner, who has 15 career titles and is ranked No. 21 in the latest ATP rankings. “If we can give fans some tennis to enjoy on television, then that would be great for our sport.”
The downside of the proposal is the possibility that the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250-point tournament, would not be played. Isner, a fan favorite of the Triad’s only major tennis tournament, won the first two events in 2011 and ’12. The 10th edition is still on the schedule for Aug. 23-29.
“With a tournament like that there in Winston and it being a 250 level, the ticket revenue is crucial to their success,” Isner said. “And it’s a great tournament setting with how the center court is set up there at Wake Forest, but unfortunately you would lose that if there are no fans.”
If both are played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, according to the Times, the Western & Southern Open would begin Aug. 17 and the U.S. Open would end Sept. 13. Such a plan would keep players and USTA staff in one place, a concept being used or considered for other sports.
That plan would also mark a dramatic difference for tennis, Isner said.
“The biggest adjustment would be with us playing out there with no fans, and I know other sports like the NBA and NHL are going to give it try with empty stadiums and arenas," Isner said. "The way I see it is if we are going to get to play a Grand Slam event without fans, that’s better than not playing it all.”
With the U.S. Open getting plenty of television coverage, Isner speculated that it could also boost sponsorship during a unique time when fans have been missing live sports.
“It could get some companies to maybe want to get their logo out there on TV in a U.S. Open,” Isner said.
