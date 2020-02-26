After winning the East Central 2-A conference title last weekend, No. 8 seed Goldsboro got their postseason run started with a dominant 96-58 win over No. 24 seed McMichael in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night. Jamaal Croom’s team had no problems against their visitors from the piedmont triad.
“Our intensity was there from the start,” he said. “It’s a new season, so the teams that come in with intensity and share the ball win games. That’s something I’ve been preaching to them all season.”
Goldsboro (20-4) had a balanced first quarter offensively with Xavion Atkinson and Christian Bullock pacing them. Bullock, the Cougars senior guard, was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.
The Cougars led 27-15 at the end of the first quarter and in addition to their regulars, Goldsboro had a lot of contributions from their second unit throughout the game.
Noah Hancock hit a pair of threes in the second quarter and Alphonso Williams added one of his own. The Phoenix (12-13) got a big first half from Stefan McLaughlin, but the home team still maintained a 52-32 halftime lead.
Darius Rodgers started the third quarter with a couple of buckets, then Bullock and Jaikir Fowler followed up with a pair of layups. Next, Atkinson turned the volume up for the home crowd when the junior forward threw down a ferocious dunk to keep Goldsboro in full control and add to their offensive outburst. Meanwhile, the Phoenix couldn’t keep pace as the Cougars pressure defense stifled them.
Fowler scored 10 of his team high 16 points in the second half. He hit a couple of layups to give Goldsboro an 80-45 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
“We ran our offense the right way,” the junior guard said. “Defense and boxing out were big for us as well. Those are things we have to do if we want to be successful.”
13 players scored for Goldsboro with Bullock (15 points), Faison (13), and Atkinson (11) scoring in double figures. McLaughlin led all scorers with 21 points for the Phoenix.
The Cougars forced a running clock with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. They’ll host number nine seed Kill Devil Hills First Flight Thursday in the second round.
