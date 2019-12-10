RALEIGH, NC — NC State head football coach Dave Doeren has announced that Tony Gibson will now serve as the program’s defensive coordinator and will coach the Wolfpack linebackers. The 24-year coaching veteran joined the Wolfpack staff in January of this year as co-defensive coordinator and coached the safeties in 2019.
“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” said Doeren.
“He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”
A 24-year coaching vet, Gibson came to the Wolfpack after his second stint at West Virginia, where he served as associate head coach for three seasons, defensive coordinator for five seasons and coached linebackers (2014-18) and safeties (2013).
“I’m very honored and excited to be named the defensive coordinator,” said Gibson. “ I look forward to helping continue the growth of these young men and to be a part of a great staff here at NC State.”
Named one of the nation's "hottest recruiters" by Street & Smith in 2018, Gibson has coached 25 all-conference players, five All-Americans and 21 players who have gone on to the professional. In 2018, he coached Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year David Long.
In 2016, Gibson was named the Big 12 Defensive Coordinator of the Year by Athlon as his defense led the Big 12 in scoring defense and total defense.
In 2015, the Mountaineer defense ranked second nationally in interceptions, fifth in turnovers gained and 11th in 3rd down defense ,while leading the Big 12 in rushing defense, INTs and ranking second in the league in scoring defense and total defense.
Known for reopening the "Pittsburgh Pipeline" while recruiting for WVU, Gibson spent a year as the assistant head coach at Arizona (2012) and spent the 2011 season as the secondary coach at Pitt, where he mentored two All-Big East performers and recruited the nation's top running back.
From 2008-10, he was the assistant head coach and safeties coach at Michigan, where he recruited and signed eventual Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Denard Robinson.
From 2001-07 he coached defensive backs on the WVU staff that posted a 58-14 record and advanced to two BCS bowl games. The Mountaineers won or shared four Big East titles during his first stint.
Gibson recruited 32 players on the 2005 team that won the Big East title and the Sugar Bowl and 40 players on the 2007 Big East Champ/Fiesta Bowl Championship team.
Gibson began his career at Glenville State in 1996, coaching defensive backs and the kickoff teams.
In 1997 and '98, Gibson worked at Cumberland (Tenn.) University, coordinating the program's special teams and recruitment in addition to mentoring the team's defensive backs. His career then carried him to West Virginia Tech, where he spent two seasons as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator (1999-2000).
Gibson graduated from Glenville State in 1994. He was a defensive back from 1991-94 and was a part of two WVIAC championship teams.
The Van, West Virginia, native began his coaching career at Gilmer County
