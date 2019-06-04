SUMMERFIELD — Bethany Charter School (BCS) announced the hiring of Sonny Gann as new athletic director this week. Gann comes to Bethany from Northwest Guilford, where he served as head baseball coach for 15 seasons, compiling 250 career wins and seven conference championships.
Gann said he is ready for the new challenge.
“I am thankful Bethany Community School has given me this opportunity. I am excited and look forward to further developing the athletic program. BCS is an attractive place. I love its values, class size and location. It has a good number of athletic programs with room to add as needed. New fields are under construction. Within three years, and perhaps sooner, we're going to be in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The school is growing (no senior class until 2021) and my hope is to set a solid foundation and lasting imprint on BCS athletics for years to come. It's going to be work but I'm up for the task and am eager to get started. I look forward to being a part of the BCS Wolves community,” Gann said.
During his tenure at Northwest Guilford, Gann helped 37 kids find a place to play collegiate sports and continue their education during his time as a head coach.
BCS, located along Highway 158 in Rockingham County, started in 1999 as a middle school. The addition of the high school began in the 2018-2019 school year, with one additional grade being added each year. It appears that growth will continue with the addition of new programs that will benefit not only the students, but the community.
“Academically, we have a partnership with RCC for kids to earn college credit in several classes. With new athletic facilities and a growing school, the sky is the limit. Sonny Gann is a first class person and a great leader, as evidenced by his past accomplishments. We have a waiting list for many of our grades and expect that to continue as we continue to add great people to our faculty,” BCS Chairman of the Board of Education Kevin Berger said.