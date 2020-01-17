BRYAN MITCHELL PHOTO

Rockingham County High School alumni Bryan Mitchell signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox Jan. 16.

The Chicago White Sox signed right-hander Bryan Mitchell to a minor league contract on Jan. 16, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports.

Mitchell spent 2019 in the minors, after seeing at least a bit of MLB action in each of the previous five seasons. Even with the caveat that 2019 was the most hitter-friendly season in the history of Triple-A baseball, Mitchell’s results weren’t good, as he posted a 9.41 ERA, 7.0 K/9, and 5.7 BB/9 over 44 innings for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso.

Chicago represents a fresh start for Mitchell, who has shown flashes of promise of his short big league career but has yet to deliver consistent results over his time with the Padres and Yankees. San Diego acquired Mitchell in the 2017-18 offseason, as part of a trade that saw the Padres agree to absorb the remainder of Chase Headley’s contract as the price for getting a controllable young arm in Mitchell. The gambit didn’t work out for the Padres, as Mitchell had a 5.42 ERA over 73 frames (starting 11 of 16 games) for the club in 2018.

Mitchell was an All-State pitcher for Rockingham County High School as a senior in 2009. He received a scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but elected to declare for the MLB major league draft and was selected by the New York Yankees in the 16th round. He would move up and down through the major and minor league ranks until the Yankees traded him in December of 2017 to the San Diego Padres.

