Former Reidsville basketball coach, educator, mentor and friend to the community — Chris Carter — died at the age of 59 on Saturday due to ongoing health complications
from kidney failure.
Reidsville Athletic Director Joe Walker said Carter, who coached the Rams from 2014 to 2016, was instrumental in setting the course for the future of the program.
“Well for us he was a bridge. He came to us at a time when we really needed a basketball coach and he mentored Curtis Pass and I can remember, we would have conversations, and he would say Curtis – this is the guy who needs to be the head coach. He knew his job was to be a bridge from one era to another and he opened the door for Curtis. What a great man – what a person to have in that role,” Walker said.
It’s been a difficult year for the Reidsville Senior High School basketball program. Pass, who succeeded Carter, died on June 21 at the age of 41. Now his mentor is gone too and Walker said many people in the community continue to grieve for the Pass and Carter families while trying to come to terms with the loss of two great men.
“For me and so many other people here at the school, he was a mentor and a friend. He always wanted to show people the right way to go about things. You’ve always got people that want to do it their way, but he did it the right way. We had some conversations that I look back on that I really cherish. It’s just another sad day. He was another great man from Reidsville gone too soon. He was just a great man all the way around. I definitely enjoyed and cherished the times that we had,” Walker said.
A wake was held at United in Christ Ministries on Thursday and the funeral was conducted on Friday at the Galilean House of Worship.
Carter, who also served his community as a pastor, continued to stay close to the Reidsville basketball program after he stepped down in 2016.
Carter also coached at George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia from 2007 to 2013 and was an assistant for the team that won the 1998 state championship.
He is survived by his wife Frances “Fran” Carter and his two sons Darius and Devan, both of whom went on to become college coaches.
