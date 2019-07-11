HIGH POINT — P.J. Hairston is facing criminal charges again.
Arrest warrants have been issued in Guilford County against the former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player, whose legal name is Samuel Peterson Hairston Jr.
Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann confirmed Friday that Hairston, 25, of 117 Frog Pond Lane in Oak Ridge, is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property.
Hairston attended Dudley High School in Greensboro and Hargrave Military Academy before attending UNC.
The arrest warrants have not been served making details about the allegations that led to his charges unavailable to the public.
In 2013, between Hairston’s sophomore and junior year, the Tar Heel swingman received both a speeding ticket and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers had pulled over Hairston as he drove rental vehicles linked to a Durham felon and party promoter. The citations raised questions about a possible improper benefit violation.
Hairston sat out 10 games during his junior year before the school announced on Dec. 20, 2013, that it would not reinstate him.
Three weeks later, Hairston dropped out of school and joined the NBA Development League, now known as the NBA G League.
Hairston was chosen by the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets as a late first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and played almost two seasons there. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016.
Hairston signed with the Houston Rockets before the beginning of the 2016-17 season, but was waived nearly a month later. He then played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBADL before retiring earlier this year.