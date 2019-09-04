RALEIGH — After previously earning a roster spot along with his twin brother Tyler in the fall of 2016 at NC State, former Morehead quarterback Will Dabbs was awarded a scholarship by the Wolfpack last week.
While playing the team’s version of Jeopardy at a meeting, Dabbs and teammates Trent Gill, Charles Fletcher, Liam Ryan and Thomas Ruocchio stood at the front of the room as NC State head coach Dave Doeren posed a question to the group.
“So here’s the final Jeopardy question — what would be the most memorable thing this season that the whole team would agree on?”
As the familiar final Jeopardy jingle played in the background, the contestants wrote down their answers as teammates prepared to pounce. Suddenly, the words “Scholarship Alert” popped up on the screen and the five men were mobbed by their teammates in a massive mosh pit style celebration.
It certainly hasn’t been an easy road for Dabbs. After being converted to a safety on defense during his red-shirt freshman season, he suffered a massive knee injury the following year, tearing both his ACL and MCL.
Thanks to hard work, and a successful rehab program, Dabbs made his way back, and earlier this season, he was moved to running back.
At Morehead, Dabbs was a four-year varsity starter as quarterback playing under former Panthers head coach Earl Bates.
During his senior season he passed for 2,535 yards and threw 28 touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for another 1,131 yards and scored 17 more times on the ground.
He was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball and was named the Mid-State 3A Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker, leading the team with 124 tackles.
Dabbs was an All-Conference and second team All-Area selection as well.
He played baseball and wrestled and was a key member of a team that won four NCHSAA 3A team state championships on the mat.
Dabbs was no slouch in the classroom either, graduating first in his high school class and also won the Rockingham county Scholar-Athlete Award. He majors in human biology at NC State.
