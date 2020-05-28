EDEN – The Tommy Woods Memorial Scholarship (TWMS) Board of Directors recently awarded funds to several deserving Morehead High School student-athletes of the class of 2020.
Typically, only one $2,000 scholarship is presented annually, but this year, in an unprecedented gesture by the TWMS board, they collectively granted five scholarships to young men that played either football, baseball, or both – who exemplified the qualities embodied by the legendary late Panthers student-athlete, and community servant, Tommy Woods.
This year’s recipients include seniors Mason Barham, Logan Dodson, Matthew Shockley, Brayden Smart and Cam Woods.
Each student received a $1,500 scholarship to help finance their college choice later this fall.
The decision to award five grants this year was largely based on virtually paralleled academic and athletic excellence exhibited by the nominees. Additionally, the board felt this was a very unique year in the history of this country, especially considering the cancellation of spring sports due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, and the group wanted their senior year to end on a positive note.
Former Morehead head baseball coach Pete Cunningham, a teammate of Woods, and one of his closest friends, is one of eight that serves on the scholarship board of directors along with fellow members Scott Barham, David Barksdale, Bernie Moore, Braxton Rumbley, Hugh Williams, Shane Woodall and Lane Woods. Cunningham said this year’s selection process for the 2020 field of nominees was a particularly tough choice to narrow down.
“It’s an exceptional situation this year because of the coronavirus. We hated these kids got their school year cut short at Morehead, so we wanted to do something special for them and we feel like it is a tribute to Tommy. These five young men, they are so gifted – academically and athletically – and they really embody many of the qualities that made Tommy the amazing man he was to this community. It was so hard to choose between them, so we said ‘why beat ourselves up over it? Let’s just go ahead and give all of them some money.’ It’s just a real pleasure to do this because I know many of those athletes and their parents,” he said.
Woods Legacy and the night that changed his life
Woods, a 1966 MHS graduate, remains one of Eden’s favorite sons. While in high school, the baseball prodigy was scouted by both the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets prior to a freak injury he received that unfortunately confined him to a wheel chair for the remainder of his life.
In the second game of the 1965 season, the Morehead football team, with Woods playing in the defensive backfield, hit the road to take on rival Martinsville on Sept. 10.
“On the night Tommy got injured we were both playing in the secondary together. He was the left corner and I was the free safety and I was about 10 feet from him when he got hurt. It was a shocking set of circumstances to say the least for a 16 year old to witness because this was my friend in a life-threatening situation. I remember like it was yesterday. It was the second quarter and we were behind 7-0 at the time, and their running back came around on a sweep and Tommy went in to make the tackle. As the boy went out of bounds, the running back’s knee hit him under the chin and unfortunately it ended with his neck being broken. It’s still hard to talk about it. His spinal cord was severed and he was paralyzed from the chest down,” Cunningham said.
Because of the injury, Woods dream of playing professional baseball was snuffed out, but his spirit, courage as well as passion to help others, never wavered in the wake of the tragedy. Rather than give up, Woods focused all his energies to his education and was able to graduate with his class in 1966. Cunningham said despite the heartbreaking incident, Woods spirit always remained positive.
“After the injury, he was absolutely the same kid he was before. He was quite, humble and very religious. He often told me that god had another plan for him and it turned out that the plan was he would be paralyzed, but he was determined to still be a productive citizen. Tommy worked for the Rockingham County EMS until he retired in the early 2000s and he never changed – his demeanor never changed. He never blamed the boy he tried to tackle for hurting him. Matter of fact, they became friends years later,” Cunningham said.
A scholarship was later established in his honor prior to his passing in 2009.
Woods made a difference in people's lives and inspired many from his community to make the best of a bad situation. Because of his positive attitude, that legacy lives on to this day.
The Tommy Woods Scholarship Fund was established in 2007, but a grant has been issued in his honor since 1989.
The scholarship is funded through a variety of annual fundraisers including golf tournaments, Brunswick stew sales as well as through letter writing campaigns. Due to solid money management through investment accounts over the years, the board of directors has been able to grow the funds which allowed them to award additional scholarships in 2020.
For more information on the Tommy Woods Scholarship Foundation, visit the committee’s Facebook page or call 336-627-5905.
Citizens interested in contributing to the fund can mail donations to:
Tommy Woods Scholarship
PO Box 836
Eden, NC 27289-0836
