The North Carolina Coaches Association released rosters and details for the 2020 East-West All-Star football game last week, and two familiar faces with Rockingham County ties will be participants.
Reidsville senior running back Lionel Long will hit the gridiron, and former Rams head coach, and newly hired Page coach, Doug Robertson, will be on the sideline leading the West team.
Long was the overall MVP in the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship game, where the Rams defeated Elizabeth City Northeastern in a 14-0 shutout on Dec. 14 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. Over the course of his senior season, Long compiled 1,591 yards rushing and scored 33 touchdowns.
Robertson, a former Reidsville offensive lineman from the class of 1995, returned to RHS to become an assistant under his mentor Jimmy Teague. He later became the head coach for the Rams from 2009 to 2011.
During Robertson’s tenure at his alma mater, the Rams went 36-7 in three seasons and won a state championship in 2009. Robertson left RHS to become head coach at Person then was hired by Eastern Guilford in 2013.
Robertson led the Wildcats to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game in 2016 and the 3-AA East Regional final in 2017. His record at the Gibsonville school was 46-21 overall and 26-12 in conference play.
Robertson then moved on for a stint where he took over a languishing 2-8 Thomasville program and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back 8-4 seasons.
The East-West All-Star game always features some of the best senior football players and coaches from across the state.
In addition, men’s soccer rosters were released last February, and women’s soccer rosters were released April 25. For complete rosters for all sports, visit www.eastwestallstars.com.
Men’s and women’s basketball rosters are near completion and will be released next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.