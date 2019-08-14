MAYODAN — Expectations when it comes to high school volleyball at McMichael are always high. And prospects for excellence when it comes to the 2019 edition of the Lady Phoenix are once again sky high.
Despite losing five seniors from a team that finished 27-2 and won the 2018 Mid-State 3A regular season title last year, McMichael is once again talented and deep to boot.
It should be another barn-burner of a season, so says Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods, and early predictions point to another potential showdown between the Phoenix and fellow powerhouse Person County who may once again be slugging it out for supremacy in the power-packed Mid-State 3A Conference.
Despite being one of the early front runners, Woods says there is no such thing as a night off when it comes to competition in the league, but she feels confident that her team will once again be a contender.
“These girls are very confident and extremely competitive. We lost some key player, but we’ve got a lot of experience coming back and everyone is always pushing and looking to make a difference out there,” Woods said.
Despite their talent, the Phoenix are still relatively young and that is probably a good thing looking to the future. High flying junior Cassidy Tanton has already garnered some division one looks and that interest will likely continue to grow. In addition, juniors Skye Malasig and Danni Lester and senior Avery Lemmons were key contributors last season and that experience is certainly a bonus.
“All of the girls have worked extremely hard and you can tell that they have come into the season in shape and ready to go. It should be a great season and I think you will see some great things from all of our players. We are excited and ready to go,” Woods said.
McMichael opens up on the road on Aug. 20 at Southwest Guilford.