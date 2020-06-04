Randy Epling of Eden, is in the process of developing the Rockingham County Basketball Academy for fifth through eighth grade boys and girls.
The program, which is modeled on Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) leagues, is geared towards developing young talent and building the skills needed to help players make an immediate impact when they compete against middle and high school competition.
These days, a player who wants to contend with top competition in a summer league has to go to another county or Virginia - and driving a child out of town three times a week for practice and games is not particularly appealing to most parents.
Epling, a teacher and coach at Holmes Middle School, also has been an assistant coach at Morehead High School. He plans to operate out of 4 Kids Sports in Eden.
“When a player comes to your program that is fundamentally sound, with a good basketball mind and ready to go, it makes your job as a coach so much easier. You spend far less time having to train and you can begin working on your season,” said Epling.
The goal is to develop fundamentally strong players and disciplined leaders who become the foundation of their teams. The program will be complete with drills designed to improve ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, promote team work and teach proper defensive techniques.
Epling says all kids in the age group stand to benefit from competing at the academy.
“This program is for the girls as much as the guys. I think we can actually help the girls more. When you go to the YMCA, how many girls games do you see? Very few. Can you imagine their improvement if they played and trained two to three times per week during the off season?”
The cost of the program is $125 for each month and includes three weekly sessions for four weeks for a total of twenty hours per month. The program is for players who are serious about improving their games. Epling has tentatively scheduled an open house for kids and parents at 4 Kids Sports on June 16.
Those interested should call Epling and leave a message at 336-932-0967.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.