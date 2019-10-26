Eastern Alamance 42, Morehead 6
Greensboro
Why the Eagles won
Domination in the trenches on the offensive line allowed Eastern Alamance to effectively run and pass the ball. Meanwhile the Eagles defense never allowed the Panthers to challenge.
Why Panthers lost
Morehead couldn’t get anything going on offense as they managed 86 yards rushing on 34 carries and just 27 yards passing on a sub-par three completion night.
Stars
EAHS quarterback Austin Bryant threw touchdown passes to AJ Camuto and Lanier Rice. Elijah Burnette, Colby May and Kendall Montgomery all rushed for TD’s as well to mix it up enough to put the game on ice.
The big play
Eastern Alamance defensive lineman Jordan Moore picked off an intended screen pass and ran it back 10 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Three things we learned
1. The undefeated Eagles (9-0 overall, 5-0 in league play) have an opportunity to wrap up the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular season title in a game versus county rival Western Alamance next Friday.
2. The story of the game was third and fourth down conversions for Eastern Alamance. They converted five fourth down plays in the first half, one was on a fake punt where they ran to keep a drive alive which didn’t allow Morehead’s defense to get off the field.
3. When Morehead starts slow, it turns out to be a tough night. Friday was no exception. Even though they are playoff bound, the Panthers need to close out strong to cut down on a potentially long bus trip in the first round.
What they’re saying
“They are the best team that we have played this year. In all seriousness, they are a machine. Their quarterback (Bryant) he’s outstanding – a very accurate passer, but they are good. They are huge up front on offense and strong on defense. I expect them to go deep in the 3A playoffs like they did last year. I knew we had our work cut out for us. I felt like they would have to take us lightly and we would have to overachieve for us to have a chance to beat them. They are too well coached to take a team lightly.” — Lin Stadler, Morehead head coach
Records
Panthers: 1-4, 3-6.
Eagles: 5-0, 9-0.
Up next
Morehead: At Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Eastern Alamance: At Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.