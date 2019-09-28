East Surry 55
Reidsville 49
Community Stadium
Reidsville
Why the Cardinals won
Ultimately, turnovers, and scores late in the game helped East Surry close out the win over Reidsville. 21 points in both the first and fourth quarters respectively was just what the doctor ordered as the Cardinals proved they are one of the truly elite programs in the state after knocking off the defending state champion Rams on their home turf.
Why the Rams lost
Reidsville had no answers in containing East Surry’s playmakers, who held a significant size advantage over Rams secondary defenders who didn’t seem to want to get into harm’s way in key situations against the Cardinals big guns.
Stars
East Surry
• Quarterback Jefferson Boaz 25-35-1, 474 yards, 5 TDs
• Stephen Gosnell 11 receptions, 262 yards; 11 carries, 103 rushing, including five touchdowns
Reidsville
• Quarterback Kyle Pinnix was 21-36-2, 330 yards, 6 TDs
• Wide receiver Auldon Edwards had 4 catches for 110 yards and running back Lionel Long had 21 carries for 156 yards
The big play
A late fourth quarter turnover in Reidsville’s own territory led to a subsequent score that put the game on ice for East Surry.
Three things we learned:
• Reidsville is beatable when in tight games. That is something that the Rams typically don’t have to deal with in the regular season.
• Given that the Rams had given up less than a touchdown on average prior the match up with the Cardinals, that likely means East Surry will move up in the poles next week after putting up video game-like numbers on one of the best defenses in the Triad.
• The loss snapped a 43 game regular season winning streak for the Rams. Reidsville’s last regular season loss was a 27-14 affair to Northwest Guilford on Oct. 1, 2015. After that, the Rams proceeded to make three consecutive trips to the 2A NCHSAA state championship, winning twice in 2016 and 2018. They lost in the 2017 title game after winning 11-straight regular season games that season.
Records
Cardinals: 6-0.
Reidsville: 5-1
Up next
East Surry will host Bishop McGuinnes on Oct. 11.
Reidsville will host Mount Airy on Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Scoring summary
East Surry 21 7 6 21 55
Reidsville 14 7 21 7 49
Scoring Log
ES -- Stephen Gosnell 28 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick), 10:16
ES -- Gosnell 82 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 8:25
R -- Breon Pass 6 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 6:22
R -- Lionel Long 24 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:36
ES -- Gosnell 49 run (Sutterby kick), 0:22
R-- Auldon Edwards 66 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 10:52
R -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 0:28
R -- Colby Johnson 36 pass from Pass (Franson kick), 9:52
ES -- Gosnell 71 pass from Boaz (kick blocked), 9:06
R -- Johnson 32 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 6:48
R -- Demontez Canada 34 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 1:09
ES -- Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick), 11:57
ES -- Gosnell 25 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 11:07
ES -- Landon Stevens 40 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick), 0:55
R-- Edwards 13 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 0:21
