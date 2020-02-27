WENTWORTH – Approaching the fourth week of baseball season, the Rockingham Community College Eagles stand at 6-4. Overall, the team has scored 50 runs, three home runs, and has a .264 batting average, .404 on-base percentage, and a .366 slugging percentage.
This past weekend, RCC hosted double headers against Maryland’s Montgomery College on both Saturday and Sunday, with RCC taking three wins. The second victory on Saturday marked head Coach Reece Honeycutt’s 100th win at RCC. Here are how the four games stacked up:
Game 1: 5-3 Win
Saturday’s first game brought RCC a 5-3 win.
“We got some big hits when we needed them,” Honeycutt said.
Garrett Hladilek, Simpson, and Mauldin each had an RBI. Gabe Duncan, Dylan Mauldin, and Dylan Schultheiss each had one hit.
Bennet Nooe scored two runs, while Hladilek, Jackson Brant, and RJ Brooks each scored one. Brooks and JR Jensen stole bases, and Austyn Medina and Travis Russell were caught stealing.
Zach Bennett led pitching in four innings, with five strikeouts. He faced 16 batters, while pitchers Dylan Kramer faced three, Dawson Salter faced nine, and Nick Womack, one.
Game 2: 17-1 Win
Leading the plate in Saturday’s five-inning game – a 17-1 victory for RCC – was Nooe, with four hits, six RBIs, two doubles, and a homerun. Jarred Simpson had two hits, five RBIs and a homerun.
Duncan had three hits and one RBI, and Mauldin had one hit and two RBIs. Hladilek and Cameron Lowke each had an RBI.
The Eagles scored with four runs each from Duncan and Nooe; two each from Hladilek, Simpson, Lowke, and Will Alston, and one from Brooks. Duncan stole one base, and Alston stole two.
Leading from the pitching mound, sophomore Drew Colvin threw three innings with nine first-pitch strikes and seven strikeouts. He faced 13 batters, to Justin Cash and Tyler Cox’s three each.
Game 3: 8-3 Win
Sunday’s first doubleheader, still against Montgomery College, brought RCC’s third victory of the weekend, 8-3.
The Eagles’ four RBIs are credited to Duncan, Simpson, Jensen, and Brooks. Nooe hit a double, and Simpson and Brooks each hit a sacrifice fly.
Jensen and Alston each had two runs, while Hladilek, Nooe, Lowke, and Brooks had one each. Jensen stole two bases, while Duncan and Alston stole one.
Jonathan Todd pitched four innings, facing 19 batters. Womack faced six batters, and Taylor Pope faced eight.
Game 4: 10-0 Loss
The Raptors took an early lead that the Eagles just couldn’t shake, ending in a 10-0 loss.
Honeycutt attributes the loss to the “youngness” of the team.
“They kind of got satisfied after the first three wins, and lost track of things,” he said.
RCC had 19 at-bats, one hit by Simpson, five strikeouts, and zero runs.
On the pitching mound, Trenton Wood faced 16 batters in two innings to Brandon Leonard’s nine batters in two innings. Hunter Lail faced two and Izik Beasley six, in one inning each.
Earlier in the Season
So far this season, prior to these doubleheaders against Montgomery College, RCC had one home game and two away games canceled. The season started out with a 13-0 loss to Wake Tech, followed by a 6-5 win, the first weekend in February. The second weekend, they split a doubleheader against Lenoir, losing 4-1 then winning 2-1. The following weekend, they won 9-1 then lost 10-2 when they hosted a Guilford Tech doubleheader.
Up Next: RCC will host a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. against Schoolcraft College from Ohio.
RCC will host Southern Virginia in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and a doubleheader at noon on Saturday, March 7 against Prolific Post Grad.
