All Games played at Freedom Park in Eden
Saturday, July 13
Game Number 1
Kings Mountain 9, Eden Parks & Recreation 5
Kings Mountain scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added five more in the fifth to notch the win. Gavin Cutler and MJ Short had one hit each in the game for the winners. Brittyn Barnes hit a homerun and Soloman Price had two hits each to lead Eden. Tanner Rippey, Braxton Carter and Elijah Lopes had a strong day as well with a hit apiece. Austin Clark was the winning pitcher as he went the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out seven.
Lumberton 10, West Chatham 5
Lumberton scored one run in the first inning and went on to win over West Chatham by a score of 10-5. Carson Phillips had two hits in the game for Lumberton while Landon Clare, Trevon Moore, Chatler Maynor and Chris Britt added one hit each. Brady Phillips had two hits for West Chatham while Preston Holder, Trevor Kirkman and Bryson Marky added one hit apiece. Maynor, Mason Nance, Austin Thorndike and Carson Phillips were the pitchers in the game for Lumberton.
Game 2
Lee County 16, West Lincoln 1
Lee County scored four runs in the first inning and added four more in the second and eight in the third to topple West Lincoln by a score of 16-1. Brett Blansk, Mike Blanks, Blake Parker and Cole Faulk had two hits apiece for Lee County while Austin Beal, Julian McNeil, Blane Downing and Bryson Thomas added one hit each. Masyn Lail had the only hit in the game for West Lincoln. Mike Blanks was the winning pitcher allowing one hit and striking out four batters.
Game 3
Boger City 12, South Stanley American 8
Boger City scored three runs in the second inning and went on to win over Sourth Stanley American by a score of 12-8. Aldyn Cruise had four hits for the winners while Nate Hovis and Karson Cloniger added two each and Ryan Moody, Noah Withers, Reid Brown and Braden Helms one each. Naylon Hetland led South Stanley with two hits while Jordan Aldridge, Justice Buck, Braydon Smith and Evan Kimrey added one hit each. Cooper Morrison, Braden Helms and Noah Withers were the pitchers in the game for Boger City.
Sunday, July 14
Game Number 2
Eden Parks & Recreation Department 18, Kings Mountain 2
The Eden team scored 13 runs in the first inning and rolled on to an 18-2 win in the first game on Sunday. Tanner Rippey led the locals with two hits (homerun) while Soloman Price, Braxton Carter and Elijah Lopes had one hit each. Austin Clark and Lyric Ponephet had one hit apiece for the Kings Mountain team. Soloman Price was the winning pitcher as he allowed two hits and struck out three.
Game Number 3
Eden 11, Kings Mountain 1
The Eden locals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated Kings Mountain 11-1 in the final game to capture the D2 North Carolina Ozone State Championship. Braxton Carter and Soloman Price had two hits each for the winners while Brittyn Barnes hit a homerun and Elijah Lopes added one hit each. Lyric Phonephet had the only hit in the game for Kings Mountain. Braxton Carter pitched three innings for Eden and allowed no hits and struck out seven while Brittyn Barnes pitched the final two and gave up one hit and collected two strikeouts. Eden will advance to represent North Carolina in the D2 World Series that will be held in Lumberton, NC. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 25 and games will begin on Friday, July 26. North Carolina will play the Virginia State Champion in their first game.
Game 4
South Stanley National 19, Boger City 2
South Stanley National scored 8 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Boger City 19-2. Gavin Miller, Eli Thompson, Jack Crump, Carter Calliuett, Luke Dennis, Braylon Tyson and Jarrett Hinson had two hits each for the National team while Grayson Gulde, Javon Valler and Aiden Cook added one apiece. Cooper Morrison and Carson Cloniger had one hit each for the Boger City team. Miller and Kimrey were the pitchers in the game for South Stanley.
Game Number 5
West Chatham 8, West Lincoln 3
West Chatham scored 10 run in the bottom of the third inning to hand West Chatham an 18-3 loss. Brady Phillips, Clay Hill, Preston Holder, Westin Phillips and Bryson Marley had two hits each for West Chatham. Drew Ponder and Hayden Thompson had one hit apiece in the game for West Lincoln. Brady Phillips and Benjamin Wilson were the pitchers in the game for West Chatham as they gave up two hits and collected three strikeouts.
Game Number 6
Lumberton 12, Lee County 2
Lumberton jumped out to a 12 run lead in the bottom half of the first inning and held on to win over Lee County 12-2 in the final game of the day. Jayden Rush, Landon Clare and Chris Britt had one hit each in the game for Lumberton. Conner Frye (homerun) and Blake Parker had one hit apiece in the game for Lee County. Travon Moore and Chatler Maynor were the pitchers in the game for the winners as they gave up two hits and struck out ten.
Monday, July 15
Game Number 7
Lee County 14, Boger City 3
Boger City captured a 3-0 lead in the first inning but failed to score again as Lee County took the lead in the top of the fourth inning and went on to win by a score of 14-3. Jayden Thompson banged out three hits for Lee County while Conner Frye (two homeruns), Julian McNeil and Bryan Thomas added two hits each. Karson Cloniger had two hits to lead Boger City while Nate Hovis, Cooper Morrison, Noah Withers and Reid Brown added one apiece. Blake Parker was the winning pitcher as he allowed six hits and had four K’s.
Game Number 8
West Chatham 8, South Stanley American 4
West Chatham edged over South Stanley in Game 8 as they won by a score of 8-4. Clay Hill led the victors at the plate with three hits while Preston Holder and Jacob Asbill added two hits each. Clifton Hatley, Justin Buck, Tripp Edwards, Naylen Hetland and Tyler Kimrey had one hit each for South Stanley. Ryan Moody and Clay Hill were the pitchers for the winners as they allowed five hits and struck out nine.
Game Number 9
South Stanley National 13, Lumberton 0
South Stanley National rolled to a 13-0 win over Lumberton in the final game of the evening at Freedom Park. Grayson Gulde pitched a no hitter in the game for South Stanley with seven strikeouts in four innings of play. Eli Thompson and Braylen Tyson had four hits each for the winners while Jack Crump, Gavin Kimrey, Jarrett Hinson and Jackson Springer added one hit each.