EDEN — It was all Person County, all night long, as the Rockets used a combination of pressure defense, along with an opportunistic offense, to knock off Morehead 63-29 win in the first Mid-State 3A Conference game of the year for both teams Tuesday night.
For MHS fans, it was a disappointing night, especially considering the strong start they had to open the season with a two-game sweep over Bartlett Yancey on Nov. 19, and then again on Dec. 3.
The Rockets took control early as they opened up with an intense half court trapping defense that caused major problems, forcing multiple turnovers that led to points while limiting shooting opportunities for the Lady Panthers.
“Defense is definitely our focus every day at practice, and every game we go into, I feel like every game we go into, if we play really good defense, then our defense basically fuels our offense,” Person County head coach Jay Carmichael said.
PCHS capitalized as they raced to the 12-2 lead with 4:58 remaining in the first quarter. That trend continued as Nydriya Marmer, Kelcey Mangum and Gabby Jones all scored down the stretch to extend the lead to 22-7 heading into the second period.
Morehead held the Rockets scoreless in the opening two minutes, and at the same time, cut the advantage to 22-12. But even though it was a much better showing on both offense and defense for MHS, Person had an advantage that the Lady Panthers didn’t have – depth – and experienced depth at that. Those factors combined with fatigue, which seemed to be setting in the second quarter, helped bump the lead up to 31-15 by the half. Person certainly had experience on their side Tuesday night considering they had five returning seniors and four juniors from a team that finished the 2018-2019 season with an exceptional 22-6 record while claiming the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season title in the process.
“We have a few pieces — we lost a few pieces that we had, but I actually feel that we are a better team than we were last year. We’ve still got to figure out a few things with who’s who and what people’s roles are as far as us fitting together, but I think if we can do that, we can actually be a better team than we were last year, so I have high hopes,” Person’s coach said.
Meanwhile, Morehead is one of the youngest teams in the league, and it showed considering they have just one senior in returning guard Janika Millner. Returning juniors Jamea Thomas and India Clark-Robinson are both starters from last season too that saw significant playing time last season, but other than that, there are many new faces that include three sophomores and five freshmen.
Morehead will be relying on their three veterans while the underclassmen continue to develop if the hope to turn the corner after a disappointing 4-19 finish last season.
PCHS continued to put the pressure on, as they outscored Morehead 24-8 to end the third period at 46-23, doubling the lead, as they headed into the final quarter of play.
Person’s dynamic tandem of Nydriya Marner and Alexzia Thompson led the way offensively, each netting 17 points. Morehead’s Jamea Thomas was the only Lady Panther to score in double-figures with 11.
The Lady Panthers have lengthy layoff on deck. It will be 10 days between the Person and Morehead’s next opponent when they face Mid-State 3A Conference rival Western Alamance on Dec. 20.
BOX SCORE
P 22 9 24 17 63
M 7 8 8 6 29
