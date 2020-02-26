EDEN — In a tight game that was in question down to the final minute of regulation, two late Panther turnovers, and a handful of missed free throws, were the primary factors that led to No. 27 Currituck County’s 69-65 upset victory over No. 6 seed Morehead in the first round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
Given the lofty goals and expectations the Panthers had entering the post season, for a 20-win team that captured the Mid-State Conference tournament championship after knocking off the No. 1 seed Northern Guilford the previous Saturday night, it was a much quicker end to the season than any Morehead player, coach or fan expected — and MHS head coach Damien Price said he had to try to find the silver lining in his post game address to a very demoralized veteran squad in the locker room after the game.
“I told them that they have really grown a lot over the last three years. I knew they really wanted to win the game, I did too, but things like that happen in life. You set goals as a team and you do your best to get there, but sometimes you fall short. They had a good season and I know they really didn’t want to hear that. They probably don’t see it now, but a couple of years from now, they’ll remember that they won the conference tournament championship and that’s something that the school hasn’t done in 26 or 27 years. I don’t know how much of that they heard though because they were devastated.”
The Panthers took control early, beginning with a score by Blake Byrd, then Shy Lampkin got on the board with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Next, Byrd came through again with another bucket to give the Panthers an early 7-3 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. But the Knights would answer, courtesy of an impressive right-hand jam by Ernest Harris to keep it close. Javen Chandler helped spark another MHS run, and Byrd notched another score on a put-back bucket to make it 13-5 with under three minutes to go in the opening frame.
Currituck came back strong however, beginning with a thunderous fast break tomahawk jam — where the Knights Kentrial Harvey posterized Morehead’s Aaron Carelock to cut it to 16-10, which turned out to be the final score of the first quarter.
Chandler hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second period, and Jordan Sharpe would add another, as the lead grew to 22-14 in the opening minutes of the second frame.
Chandler’s solid play on the offensive end continued with an additional score in the post to make it 24-14 for the first 10 point lead of the game near the five minute mark. And although Currituck made another push as they scored on back-to-back possessions, followed by a 3-pointer by Trevor Davis to cut it to 26-21 near the three minute mark, back-to-back triples by Lampkin helped the Panthers close out the half with a 33-26 advantage.
Harris would cut the lead to 4 points on a 3-point play the hard way in the opening minutes of the third quarter, then Kentrial Harvey did the same thing on the next trip down to give the Knights their first lead of the game at 39-38. Blake Byrd reclaimed the MHS advantage with a triple of his own as that back-and-forth style of play would define the stretch with the Panthers closing out the third period up 48-47.
Play in the final frame provided more of the same. Several ties, lead changes and a few series with one-possession leads defined the final frame. But late turnovers turned into points for Currituck, which ultimately allowed them to lock down the win.
Lampkin led Morehead with 22 points, which included a trio of 3-point baskets and Chandler had 20.
Harvey led Currituck with 21 points, Burton added 19 and Harris chipped in 15 to pace the Knights offensively.
Up next: Currituck County (14-11) will travel to take on No. 22 Ledford (16-11) Thursday night in the second round. Ledford defeated No. 11 Southwest Edgecombe 60-51 in the opening round.
BOX SCORE
M 16 17 15 17 65
C 10 16 21 22 69
