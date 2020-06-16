A person affiliated with the CARS Tour has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the website Short Track Scene. On June 6, the CARS Tour came to Ace Speedway for the first time this season. The positive test was revealed in an online report by Short Track Scene's Matt Weaver.
According to the report, CARS Tour owner Jack McNelly notified drivers Saturday that an individual had tested positive, and officials said that it was a crew member who was present at Ace Speedway on June 6 when more than 2,000 fans were on hand.
Because the CARS Tour made its first appearance of the season at Ace Speedway on June 6, the price of admission for adults was increased from $15 to $20 each.
That was the final night of races after three straight weekends at Ace Speedway. Last week the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the state of North Carolina shut down the speedway until further notice.
The shutdown took place after Ace Speedway initially refused to adhere to Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two guidelines for mass gatherings. Races on June 13 were canceled and races for this Friday night have also been canceled.
A second hearing into the matter is scheduled in Alamance County on Friday.
McNelly did not say which crew member tested positive, according to Short Track Scene.
The CARS Tour raced on Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway.
