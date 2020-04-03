For student-athletes all around the world, the uncertainty of sports as we collectively go through the pandemic crisis is still a day-to-day, currently developing situation. Nothing is certain. Five seniors from the four Rockingham County high schools recently weighed-in on the suspension of spring sports and discussed their feelings on how they, and their teammates, are dealing with the suspension, and potential cancellation, of their final high school season.
McMichael senior pitcher Jackson Kirkpatrick
College Baseball: committed to play at Western Carolina University
On the suspension of spring sports and the possibility of the season being cancelled:
“Honestly it is a pretty terrible situation and it distracted from the last game too, coming off some hard-fought games versus Rockingham. We felt like the season was about to turn up for us. Unfortunately now we are not going to get that chance possibly. It’s very tough, especially as a senior. It’s hard to think about that I might not be able to put on a McMichael uniform again.”
On the possibility of playing again this season:
“We have talked about it and I’ve been following the different opinions on that. For me I’m going to keep training like the season is still going on. I’ve continued throwing in the bull pen on a weekly basis almost like it’s a start because yes, we need to prepare like we still have a season because when and if that time comes, we could have a shot of hopefully making a run.”
What he’s doing to stay in playing shape:
“I’ve been lifting at the gym, but they just closed it, so I’m having to a lot of stretching and mobility stuff at home. I’m trying to get some explosive stuff in when I can too. As far as throwing, I can’t really get out in the field or anything, so I throw to nets and things like that and get some swings in as well, so that’s what I have been doing.”
On seniors missing the opportunity to play in front of scouts:
“It’s just a terrible situation. I mean these guys have worked so hard and honestly its prime time for NAIA, DIII, DII and JUCO recruiting — and it really puts them in a tough position. It’s just really bad timing for those guys that have worked so hard to put themselves in a recruiting situation and now they may not get the chance.”
Rockingham senior softball pitcher Taylor Smith
College: East Carolina University to play softball
On the suspension of the season and the possibility of it being cancelled:
“It has really been a tough time and it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for me and all of the other senior athletes because we don’t know if we are going to play together again.”
On the possibility of playing again this season:
“We’ve all talked about it and we are really hoping that is what is going to happen because we all want to end playing in the conference tournament, so we are hopeful, but we just don’t know.”
What she’s doing to stay in playing shape:
“I have been hitting with my dad and I also had a hitting lesson as well as individual pitching lessons. I also pitch on my own time and do a little bit of conditioning and running.”
On seniors missing the opportunity to play in front of scouts:
“It’s a huge opportunity missed because I know for a lot of girls, this would have been their season to shine out this year. It is a huge opportunity missed for a lot of people who would have gotten looked at and now they are not able to.”
As a senior leader, what has been your message to your teammates?
“We’ve all just talked about the things that are going on and what could possibly happen. We’ve also talked about what to do when this all blows over so we can get together as a team. We’ve talked just about every day and continue to check on each other and see how everyone is doing. Especially with the seniors with how they feel and we check with the underclassmen to see if they need anything or have any questions. We are just trying to be there for each other.”
Reidsville senior pitcher and right fielder Sterling McKinney
On the suspension of the season and the possibility of it being cancelled:
“It was a letdown, but there is nothing you can really do about it. It’s just a terrible set of circumstances. I’m definitely going to miss it absolutely, but I think the priority is people’s health. You don’t want anyone to get sick, but it definitely sucks letting the game go and having your final high school season gone so early. I don’t think anybody expected it. It’s definitely the last thing I would have expected for my senior year to go.”
On the possibility of playing again this season:
“I’m absolutely holding out hope. I don’t necessarily want to give up on it quite yet. I feel like I’m not done playing for Reidsville, at least I hope not. I still feel like we have something to prove, but yeah, at least a conference tournament or a senior night would be great.”
What he’s doing to stay in playing shape:
“Me and a couple of buddies have been going out to Jaycee Park and have kind of held our own individual practices. Hitting ground balls to each other, popping some flies. We’ve gotten some cuts in the cages, a couple of bull pen’s – just getting out there and staying hot.”
Future college plans and baseball:
“I haven’t heard anything yet, but I will definitely be checking my email especially if the season goes on, but I think after high school I’m go ahead and go to RCC to get my EMT for fire fighting. I could possibly play at RCC, but I don’t know yet.”
Morehead senior pitcher Logan Dodson
College: Guilford College to play football
On the suspension of the season and the possibility of it being cancelled:
“It’s really unfortunate that the season has been put on hold at least until the suspension ends and there is a possibility it could be cancelled. We were talking about it last Thursday when we got the news — we were just heartbroken. We had that last practice and tried to make the most out of it and have some fun. It’s unfortunate for sure. We have been playing most of our lives together and thought we had a chance to make a run.”
On the possibility of playing again this season:
“We are hoping for a chance to play again, but for now, everything is still kind of up in the air.”
What he’s doing to stay in playing shape:
“I’ve been going to Freedom Park – swinging the bat and throwing the ball, but mostly I do home workouts – just go into the back yard and do whatever I can.”
On seniors missing the opportunity to play in front of scouts:
“Coach has done a lot for us as far as reaching out and trying to get guys opportunities, but with the season being cut short, it’s not an easy situation for those guys.”
Reidsville senior pitcher and utility player Nick Knutson
Up Next: Greensboro College to play baseball
On the suspension of the season and the possibility of it being cancelled:
“It sucks because I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 years old. It’s one of those things when you are going up through middle school and high school ,you always dream about that senior year and senior night and everything. It really sucks because you are working really hard throughout the offseason and you want your senior season to be great. You want to perform well and set yourself up to where you can play in the future, and for it to be cut short like that and put on hold, it sucks. It’s the worst news an athlete can get.”
On the possibility of playing again this season:
“It’s really easy to think this thing is over because its super-late in the year and there’s not a lot of time to play games, but for me, I think the best thing you can do in these hard times is to hold out hope. Hopefully we can get back and play a conference tournament or at least one more game. That would be amazing. We’ve been sitting here this whole time thinking ‘I just want to play and get back and play one more game.’ That would be great for a lot of us to have that last game to go out on a high note.”
What he’s doing to stay in playing shape:
“For me, every single day, I’ve been getting into the cage and hitting off the tee — throwing into a net and doing anything I can individually to work on my game and stay in shape because the last thing I want to do if we do play, I want to be in shape. I want to be ready and be 110 percent and that’s the way I want to be every single game because I want to be the best that I can be.”
On seniors missing the opportunity to play in front of scouts:
“For me, I’m planning on attending Greensboro College and playing baseball, which is huge because I’m able to play the game that I love at the next level, so I’ve got an opportunity that a lot of other seniors don’t have. I’ll be able to keep playing for four more years. But for a lot of people, they won’t because this is their last year and it sucks for them because they can’t attempt to make gains or get offers and play these last 20 games or so that is so crucial when it comes to recruiting and make an impression on scouts.”
Message to younger players:
“For me, I’m just trying to tell everyone not to take anything for granted because life is crazy and nobody really knows what is going to happen. You’ve got to play every single game like it is your last. When you step on that field, you’ve got to play like it is the last time you are ever going to play because you never know. That comes with baseball and in life. Being a senior leader, I not only want to make an impact on some of these younger guys for baseball reasons, but I hope that me being older and being able to share my experiences with them will help them have a better life. That’s the main thing. I want them to have not only a successful baseball career, but successful lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.