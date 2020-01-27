Not only is it a huge week in terms of the conference races for the four county high school ladies basketball teams, but county rivals also square off all week long for bragging rights and a chance to potentially lock down a county title.
To get the week started, Rockingham will hit the road to take on McMichael on Tuesday. The Lady Phoenix won the first half of the round-robin rivalry by a score of 65-39 and there is a lot on the line for both as each team works to build a resume worthy of a post season bid.
With just three weeks of regular season basketball to go prior to the beginning of the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournament, it’s turning into a now-or-never situation for the Lady Cougars in particular.
There are only three guaranteed ways to earn a playoff bid. Finish in either first or second place in the conference standings, or win the league tournament championship the week after the end of the regular season.
Rockingham is a tough team, but it’s been a bit of a down year by their historically lofty standards. Youth, illness and injury have been the primary culprit to and up and down season to date. Currently at 1-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference play, and 8-9 overall, the Lady Cougars will likely need a strong finish to earn an at-large bid.
As for McMichael, currently at 3-5 in league play and 9-7 overall, they, along with Morehead, are in a little different situation. Since both are the only two 2A members of the split Mid-State Conference, the winner of that series receives an automatic bid.
As for the Lady Phoenix, if they stay on their current trajectory, they could very well improve their stock on what has been one of their most successful seasons in many years.
As for Morehead, currently winless in league play and 3-13 overall, they need a strong finish and have to knock off McMichael on Jan. 31. It won’t be an easy task though, especially considering the Lady Phoenix won the first game by an 81-37 margin on Jan. 3.
The Mid-State 2A / 3A race is still up for grabs with Eastern Alamance and Northern Guilford both tied for first place as of Tuesday at 7-1. Western Alamance is right on their heels at 6-2 and Person is still in the running as well at 5-3.
Currently ruling the roost once again in the Mid-State 2A Conference this season is defending regular season champions North Carolina School of Science & Math.
The Lady Unicorns are undefeated in league play at 7-0 and Graham is just a game behind them in second at 6-1.
Reidsville looks like a playoff team, based on a solid 12-3 overall record, but considering they lost to both NCSSM and Graham, they will have to return the favor in game two of those series.
The Lady Rams will travel to take on NCSSM on Jan. 30 and get a chance to avenge the earlier loss to Graham on Feb. 11.
Up next: Reidsville will host McMichael on Wednesday, hit the road to take on Cummings Thursday, then close out another busy week of play at NCSSM Friday night.
The Lady Panthers will host Morehead and Rockingham will host Northeast Guilford on Friday night as well.
