ROXBORO — The Rockingham County High School baseball team withstood a wild first inning before pulling away for a 10-3 victory at Person to finish off a two-game sweep Friday to open Mid-State 3A Conference play.
The Cougars (2-0) rode a no-hit performance by N.C. State bound Coby Ingle in Wednesday’s season opener against the Rockets and got a strong effort by Caleb Ketchie in the rematch after a rocky start.
Ketchie got the victory after giving up three earned runs, on four hits, while striking out seven in five innings of work.
The Cougars were gifted three runs in the first inning despite not getting a base hit. They took advantage of three walks and a trio of hit batters to hand Ketchie an early cushion. That lead disappeared as Person answered back with three runs of their own, all coming off wild pitches. Cayden Goodwin, Austin Oakley and Tyler led off the game with three consecutive hits and came around to score on errant pitches.
The first inning took nearly 40 minutes on a frigid night at Rocket Park.
Ketchie settled down after that and allowed just one more hit in his final four innings of work, and none after the second.
Rockingham took the lead for good with two runs in the second on an RBI single by Aiden Bognar and a Grayson Tudor sacrifice fly to left.
Aiden Kolessar led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI triple in the right field gap in the fifth inning.
Bognar and Mitchell Allen finished with two hits each. Lucas Cain, Ketchie and Ethan Beville each drove in a run.
Oakley had base hits in his first two at-bats.
Rockingham County will play a pair of Mid-State Conference games next week against McMichael, while Person will challenge Eastern Alamance.
