Rockingham County senior Victoria Cook recently verbally committed to continue her education and golf career at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro following her high school graduation next spring.
Cook has been a key member of Rockingham’s last three-straight 3A NCHSAA state championships and she and her teammates are currently working to bring home an unprecedented fifth-consecutive title as the 2019 season comes to a close in the next few weeks.
After capturing the championship last year, Cook and her teammates quickly shifted their collective sites on history. In what they designated as the “Drive for Five,” the team set the lofty goal of doing something no other 3A golf program in the state of North Carolina has ever done and Cook says the Cougars are eager to conquer that challenge.
“I am very confident that we can bring it home, but this year is probably going to be the toughest because there are a lot of strong teams out there. Northern Guilford is always tough and Cox Mill has really improved as well so we are going to have to collectively play our best golf of the year, but I still feel like we are good enough to win it all again,” she said.
Rockingham won the programs first state championship in 2015 led by Hailey Joy, Olivia John and Evin Flinchum.
Subsequently, Flinchum transferred to Durham School of Science & Math, then Cook stepped into a key role as a freshman in 2016.
The Trio of Joy, John and Cook won two more titles together in 2016 and 2017.
“I’m really happy for her. UNC-G has always had a really strong program over there and Hailey is going there too, so it’s a nice thing for both of them to be able to play together again. Victoria made a strong start from the time she came on in the ninth grade. She’s probably the most improved golfer I’ve ever coached from the ninth grade to a senior. She trains at Precision Golf and they have done a great job molding her into a college level player. She’s got a lot of upside because she has continually gotten better and I’m excited to see what she is going to be able to do in college,” RCHS head coach Mike Williams said.
Cook has always taken golf seriously, but she says academics always come first in her life. Last year she was recognized for having the highest GPA on the team. In addition she was a top five member in ROTC, received the Superintendent Scholarship Athlete Award and a member of the National Honor Society.
She aspires to become a dentist when her playing days finally comes to a close, but for now, she relishes the opportunity to prove herself at the next level.
“After talking with the coaches and taking my visit I realized it had everything I was looking for. I want to go into their pre dental program and it’s a great golf program too. The coaches are amazing and it’s just a good fit for me,” Cook said.
The senior says that her teammate’s mentality is to always push for the greater good and based on her track record, that bodes well for the future of golf at Rockingham.
“I’m very competitive and I want to be the best whether I’m one stroke ahead or one stroke behind — I always want to come out on top. Our team has improved a lot. Our three and four are so much better than last year and they are a couple of years younger than us, but we always try to push each other and make each other better. We are a team and we are supposed to push each other. Yes, the competitiveness is there, but it is always in the best interest of the team and doing the best for each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.