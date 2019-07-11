EDEN — Each year, it seems to grow in popularity, and based on the number of players and fans that turned out for the opening ceremony for the annual Dixie Youth Baseball O-zone state tournament on Friday night, it looks like another exciting couple of days of youth baseball are in store for community citizens.
City of Eden dignitaries welcomed players, coaches and fans at the opening ceremony. At the service, a picnic was held for all players, coaches and their families followed by the introduction of all team members and coaches to the crowd.
Games began on Saturday and the tournament will run through Wednesday, July 17 when a champion is crowned.
Results from Saturday’s games weren’t available at press time.
Teams from Eden, Kings Mountain, Lee County, South Stanly, Boger City, West Chatham and Lumberton are competing at the annual event.
All games are played at Freedom Park in Eden. Division IIhas seven teams participating in a double elimination tournament. Division II Ozone has two teams that will play best two out of three.
Tournament Provides Economic Benefits for Eden
Not only is it a great time for the kids and families of the players and coaches, but it also provides a dynamic economic boost for the community.
The exact dollar amount varies each year, but the tournament typically generates between $250,000 to $450,000 to the surrounding area with money that goes to local restaurants, hotels and other local tourist attractions.
In order to host the tournament, cities must bid on the tournament before the site is awarded, and this year was Eden’s ninth consecutive time the city has hosted the event. The city gets financial assistance dollars from the Rockingham County Tourism and Development Authority and the Eden Tourism and Development Authority to help secure that bid so that they can bring these tournaments to the city.
Everyone is invited to come and support the youth in this tournament as they begin the quest for the Dixie League the state championship. The winner of the state will advance to the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series.
For more information on this tournament and game times please contact the Eden Parks and Recreation Department at 336-623-2110, option 3.
2019 Dixie Youth Schedule
Saturday, July 13
Game 1 — Lumberton versus West Chatham, 11 a.m.
Game 2 — West Lincoln versus Lee County, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3 ¬— Boger City versus South Stanly Amer., 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Game 4 — South Stanly Nat. versus winner of Boger City / South Stanly Amer., 12:30 p.m.
Game 5 — 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 — 5:30 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Game 7 — 5 p.m.
Game 8 — 5 p.m.
Game 9 — 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Game 10, TBD
Game 11, TBD
Game 12, TBD
Wednesday, July 17
Game 13, TBD