As a baseball fanatic living in Reidsville, it’s a blessing to have choices.
A major league team doesn’t call North Carolina or Virginia home, yet it has never stopped a Rockingham County fan from heading to the ballpark with home games for nearly 10 MLB affiliated teams less than a two-hour drive away.
But now, after MLB’s proposal to contract 42 teams across the country, two of those closest affiliates — both within the Dan River region — are fighting for life beyond the 2020 season.
The Danville (Va.) Braves and Burlington Royals are among 9 of 10 teams in the historic Appalachian league that are on the chopping block in 2021.
The league, founded in 1911, would essentially be erased, as MLB owners look to eliminate four rookie leagues and limit major league organizations to just 150 affiliate players.
In November, Major Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gave four reasons why cutting ties with 23% of minor league affiliates made sense in 2021 as the league looks to form a new agreement with Minor League Baseball.
He cited poor facilities, tough travel regiments for players following the re-location of 77 franchises since 1990, poor pay and signing players with unrealistic futures as reasoning for the change.
Since Manfred’s claims, fans across the country have taken to social media to show off the facilities of the places they attend.
Those pictures have told a different story than Manfred’s pitch and while some stadiums are in need of repair — nearly $912 million has gone toward approving facilities across the minors since 2003.
Locally, the fight is on for the two rivals who will open up the Appalachian League season with a home and home series starting June 22.
In Burlington, city brass and B-Royals leadership alike have made a strong public relation push — building an unarguable case against MLB’s shorted proposal.
The team that generates nearly $1 million annually for the local economy has pumped up its use of the #BaseballBelongsInBurlington hashtag on social media.
Last month, all five members of the Burlington City Council voted in favor of a resolution opposing MLB’s contraction proposal.
And while Manfred’s focus on eliminating minor league teams stems from needed upgrades, The City of Burlington sits on pins and needles despite investing over $3 million in stadium improvements at Burlington Athletic Stadium over the last 10 years.
Just last year a new ticket office, team store, restrooms, plaza space and a laser-graded outfield were added to the park to enhance the fan experience.
The bottom line is baseball fandom is strong in both towns.
Burlington and Danville finished in the top three in Appalachian League attendance several times since 2005.
Last year alone, the two ball clubs combined to contribute nearly $168,000 to local charities — just part of the $2.36 million raised by the league and a portion of $2.07 million in community assistance that could disappear from the North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia communities that make up the league.
As a whole, league executives, staff members, players, coaches and umpires volunteered at 221 events last year, according to an Appalachian League 2019 Community Report.
Those same volunteers gave back 7,600 hours to the communities they call home.
Since 2015, the 42 organizations on MLB’s hit list have raised over $31 million for charity — with nearly $8 million raised for educational programs and schools and $1 million for military and veteran causes.
But I’m not writing just to share the historic, economic and community impact this proposed contraction could have if it comes to fruition.
Those drastic outcomes have been well documented.
Kicking these teams to the curb will bare an emotional toll for fans across the country.
Just take me for example, a fringe Danville Braves fan and baseball enthusiast who attends American Legion Post 325 Memorial Stadium once or twice a season.
While my fandom is minimal, the D-Braves organization has provided unbelievable memories for my family.
Freshly moved into the Reidsville community in 2015, I ventured with my wife and daughter to Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville to see the Braves.
A Michigander, who lived four hours away from the nearest professional baseball field, I was thrilled to discover in August 2015 that minor league baseball was accessible simply by traveling 25 minutes on U.S. 29 before making a couple minor turns.
Pumped for afternoon baseball, my wife and I loaded our daughter in her car seat and daddy shared with her the nuances of live baseball that have put a smile on my face for as long as I can remember.
That day, my youngster was introduced to the game I’ve loved since age six and what she took away from it is something I’ll forever cherish more than the game.
Yes, she was more interested in fun than play on the diamond, but her interactions with mom, dad and fellow fans was priceless.
Soaking in the love from fellow D-Braves fans, she enjoyed providing endless entertainment with dance routines encouraged by the family fun music played between innings.
Since that day, my youngest daughter has also been fortunate enough to first take in this great game from the bleacher seats at Legion Field.
For the first time in their lives, both girls were blessed by the uncanny chemistry and unmatchable flavor of Dippin’ Dots — placed gracefully in the MLB batting helmet of their choice. (Thanks for the brownie points, D-Braves!)
After their first game under the lights, there they stood in awe just outside the ballpark, partaking in the initial fireworks display of their young lives.
A couple years later, my girls also got to experience the dismay of missing a ballgame, when their silly dad accidently locked the car before grabbing his keys off the front seat.
“Daddy, why did you do that?!,” one of them said, as frustration instantly subsided and the angst transformed to laughter after seeing a precious look on her face.
You see, the minor league experience, especially at the lower levels, is about more than the game itself.
Yet, I’d fibbing to you if I didn’t say the game being played isn’t what I love the most about being in the stands.
The D-Braves alone have provided me opportunities as a fan that I’d never be able to experience elsewhere.
On that August 2015 fan debut, I was fortunate enough to watch a current top five player in Major League Baseball take the field.
Did now Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. hit five home runs and set minor league history while I was in the stands?
Not quite.
But for an afternoon, a Reidsville baseball junkie got to see what superstar talent looks like — as Acuna drove in two runs — only to be outdone by current Atlanta Braves teammate Austin Riley — who had two doubles and three runs batted in.
For other fans, those experiences have come with spirts from defensive greats like shortstops Nick Ahmed, Elvis Andrus and Andrelton Simmons.
The second year in Danville, patrons were graced with the greatness of center fielder Andruw Jones, a near Hall-of-Famer whose talent and approach is dear to Braves fans of all ages.
In 2008, Craig Kimbrel, who would later go on to become one the game’s best closers, blew the doors off the Appalachian League.
In a short 12-game stint, the now Chicago Cub struck out 27 of the 81 batters he faced, according to Baseball America stats.
Over the years, I’ve also been fortunate enough to see budding stars in the likes of FanGraphs Top 10 Atlanta prospects Drew Waters and William Contreras to name a few.
Even with free agency and many top draft picks skipping rookie ball, nearly a third of the 2020 Atlanta Braves 40-man roster is made up of Danville alums.
Seven former Danville pitchers are on the 40-man, alongside starters Acuna Jr., second baseman Ozzie Albies and catcher Tyler Flowers — who will share time with free agent signee Travis d’Arnaud.
At third, Riley and fellow D-Braves alum Johan Camargo will battle for the starting slot left open by the departure of big bopper Josh Donaldson.
Outside of the 13 40-man players with a history in Danville, seven others are in spring camp as non-roster invitees.
That list includes Waters, and infielder Bryce Ball, the 2019 player of the year, who burst onto the map last season in Danville with a league high .676 slugging percentage and whopping 1.086 OPS.
Not impressed?
In Burlington, Hall of Famer Jim Thome absolutely decimated pitching in 1990 during his second year of pro ball. The smashing lefty drew 27 walks and had 44 hits in 34 games played. In his short stint in rookie ball, Thome blasted a home run every 12 at-bats while drawing a walk every fifth plate appearance.
Soon-to-be hall of famer C.C. Sabathia made his pro ball debut as a member of the Burington Indians in 1998.
In five starts, the lefty averaged 17.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Four years prior, cult legend Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon toed the rubber for Burlington to begin his journey to the major leagues.
It’s unclear if Bartolo ever picked up a bat in Burlington and did the impossible, like he did in with the New York Mets in 2006 — smacking his first career home run against San Diego Padres hurler James Shields. (Burlington fans, please tell me this happened. PLEASE!).
Yet, his start locally helped bud a colorful major league career.
The icon, who once threw 38 consecutive strikes in a 2012 start against the Angels, made 552 starts, tossed over 3,400 innings and collected over 2,500 strikeouts during his major league tenure.
In more previous history, Burlington Royals fans were probably the first to witness the cannon and defensive wizardry of current Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who logged 75 innings behind the plate in two seasons.
Comparatively, 12 players on Kansas City’s 40-man roster — including all three catchers and six pitchers — have spent considerable time as a Burlington Royal.
Two others on the 40-man have also played for other Appalachian League teams.
Outside the obvious player factor, the minor league fan experience on game day is something that can’t be captured at any other level.
While I love seeing the best of the best at major league ballparks, there is an undefined magic about minor league baseball that cannot be re-created.
I’ve seen some recent greats and future hall-of-famers Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz and Justin Verlander take the field.
While I can remember their individual accomplishments from those games — the memories don’t compare to those created in community ballparks filled what I like to call the “minor league little things.”
Ever meet someone who has walked into a major league stadium, taken their seat, but later wandered from the section — later returning to report back to you the words a pitching coach sharing strategy with a reliever who is moments away from entering the game?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
It’s one of those “little things” that can only be appreciated through the prism of lower-level professional baseball.
At Comerica Park in Detroit, Miller Park in Milwaukee or Coors Field in Denver, I’ve never been able to stand directly outside the bullpen netting to track a young pitcher’s velocity, spin rate or command.
There is no way for a fan to sit right next to the on-deck circle or hear on-field chatter and dugout discussion.
Yet, at the local baseball cathedral inside Virginia’s “City of Churches” — those are the “little things” that would be permanently discarded by Major League Baseball’s contraction proposal.
As I look at this year’s schedule and plan my visits to watch the D-Braves, I think of these personal and fan moments and can’t help but think there is more than meets the eye when it comes to MLB’s plan to rip these teams from their communities.
From the outside looking in, it feels like a transaction — a trade offered by the commissioner to league owners in order to gain positive press following the decision to slightly raise minor league salaries.
Last year’s revenue of $10.7 billion set a new record for Major League Baseball, according to Forbes, who also reported record-setting totals of $10.3 billion collected the season before.
On the surface, it would seem raising minor league pay would be a win for future players on the Danville and Burlington roster who will make $400 a week, compared to last year’s $290 stipend.
But for many players at the rookie level, the season will yield less than $4,800.
And while pay is up, opportunities to yield said increases will be down in the very near feature, based on the proposal to hex 42 teams.
Using a basic principle of 25-man rosters, it’s safe to assume that over 1,000 roster spots will be atonement for the well-deserved pay raises that fans, media members and players themselves have been calling for over the last several years.
Major League Baseball receives the positive press and the plea of team owners is heard as they balance their ledger, instead of paying out for the services their budding players provide.
Unfortunately for future players and local minor league fans, there has to be a third wheel to fleece.
So what’s the return for loyal fans who have dedicated years to local minor league organizations?
The painstaking requirement to watch in angst this season as their team sits on the chopping block.
I might sound like a slighted fan, but the truth is — while small on the surface, these fan moments and family experiences mean the world to many people.
They carry far more weight than any stadium improvement measure or other surface antic that Commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to sell as reasoning for eliminating so many baseball communities.
The bottom line is losing these teams won’t just impact the direct markets they call home.
For many across the country, it eliminates baseball entirely.
It pulls an already regional sport out of the fan ethos — and puts the country’s most tangible sport out of the reach for the thousands of fans that enjoy the game but don’t have the time or means to plan a trip to an expensive MLB ballpark.
For those that say it’s just short season baseball, I challenge you to visit these parks and take in what they offer.
While I’ve never made the short trip to Alamance County for a game, you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be planting my behind in a seat at Burlington Athletic Field this season.
As a former Michigander and lifelong Detroit Tigers fan, I’m sorry to report you won’t see me donning a Kansas City Royals cap during a game.
What a camera in my section might capture though is a royal blue cap, featuring a crowned capital B.
Simply put — Baseball is a sport rooted locally — and if we don’t support the professional teams around us — the game we fell in love with at a young age will slowly disappear.
Right now, Burlington and Danville need as much support as possible from regional fans and municipal neighbors.
This summer, my goal is simple.
I’m not going to wait for MLB to throw excuses for why it’s ripping baseball from cities and towns.
Instead, I’m going to do what I can to get in front of their tipped pitches.
The spot in the order for minor league fans is due up and the game is waiting for us to step into the batter’s box and defend home plate.
Thank you Danville Braves organization for helping establish memories for my baseball nerd self.
Most importantly, thanks for serving as the backdrop for unforgettable family moments that will forever be etched in my heart.
Here’s to hoping that community leaders, politicians and fans of the game work in unison to fight and claw through this crucial at-bat against Major League Baseball.
The only way to secure a prominent minor league future is to lock in on every single pitch and battle for the future innings that are close to being ripped away from beloved baseball communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.