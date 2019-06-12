The City of Reidsville and a dedicated team of community leaders are teaming up with the Reidsville Recreation Department to give kids a head start through a variety of upcoming athletic camps.
Assistant City Manager Haywood Cloud Jr. said there are plans in the works for a variety of future camps that not only teach kids the fundamentals of athletics and sportsmanship, but also puts them on a path of emphasizing the importance of academics.
“We are looking to host recruiting seminars where we speak to the parents about not only the skills we are teaching at the camps, but also discussing academic and NCAA regulations for SAT and GPA requirements that kids will need to get into college. The kids are young, but it’s important to get started early. We would like to put these kids on a course that will help them get scholarships,” Cloud said.
The most recent camp that the City of Reidsville partnered with just concluded on Tuesday. Former NFL running back Natrone Means, who is the current offensive coordinator at Winston-Salem State University, hosted a free two-day football camp at Lake Reidsville and Cloud said it was a huge success.
Another camp that the city helped to promote and provide resources for was Jerome Simpson’s Pro Dreams Camp which took place on Saturday at Jaycee Park.
Simpson, a former Reidsville football player who went on to play nine years in the NFL, was also at Means camp last week and he has been an avid supporter of youth athletics for many years.
Cloud said bringing in big names to the city helps generate excitement and he wants that to continue for years to come.
“Anytime you can get coaching at the highest level, you can pass that on to young people. Me myself playing in high school and college and going to training camp in the CFL, the Canadian Football League, I’ve had a lot of coaching too. So to have those types of individuals, to have coaching at the highest level and be able to pass that down, it’s just a tremendous asset. Jerome is a hometown hero, but given their age, many of the kids didn’t know who Natrone was because of when he played. But I pulled up YouTube videos and showed them some highlights and they were excited. They thought it was really cool to see that. They took that instruction well and we had a lot of fun. We had some competitions and played flag football and it was a really good time,” Cloud said.
He says the future is bright and has high hopes for this program and what it can do for the kids in the community.
“My position of assistant city manager of community services, parks and recreation is one of the departments that I oversee. We partner up with guys like Natrone. It’s not just me, it’s the city and recreation department. We are also going to do baseball and girls softball coming up later in the summer. We are going to partner with the Reidsville Luckies and we are supposed to have a couple of college softball and baseball coaches coming as well. We do our best to help provide facilities and support, but like I said, it’s not just athletics. We are also partnering with the high school coaches and guidance councilors to provide information to make sure that their children are on track. At our last seminar, we provided parents with some information including NCAA packets, so they were very receptive to what we are striving to do for the kids and community,” Cloud said.
For more information on future camps and programs contact Fred Thompson or Quintin Robinson at the Reidsville Recreation Department at 336-349-1090 or visit the City of Reidsville website at www.ci.reidsville.nc.us. For more information on NCAA packets or other educational questions you can contact Cloud at 336-349-1030.