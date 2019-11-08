MAYODAN —The McMichael soccer team made a valiant effort in a marathon of a first round 2019 2A NCHSAA state soccer playoff game, but in the end, Clinton proved too tough down the stretch in a 4-2 loss on Wednesday night.

The No. 10 seed Phoenix (8-6, 13-7) closed out the regular season in fourth place in the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference.

No. 23 Clinton (8-4, 12-8-2) finished the 2019 regular season in fourth place in the East Central 2A Conference.

The Dark Horses, who have a bit of an up and down season seem to be peaking at the right time after winning their third consecutive game.

With the win Clinton advances to take on No. 7 seed Wheatmore (11-2, 15-3) who defeated No. 26 seed Walkertown (6-8, 16-8) 3-0 in their first round game Wednesday.

The two teams advanced to the second round which was held on Saturday. Results weren’t available at press time. For complete results state wide, visit www.nchsaa.org.

Wheatmore finished in first place of the Pac 7 2A Conference with and 11-2 record.

