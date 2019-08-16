An undersized league by North Carolina High School Athletic Association standards to begin with, got even smaller after Mid-State 2A Conference member Carrboro announced in early August they will not field a JV football program for the 2019 season.
The JV will be incorporated in with the Carrboro varsity squad.
The big question is how will that ultimately affect the remaining four members Reidsville, Cummings, Bartlett Yancey and Graham’s JV and varsity units?
Carrboro’s situation isn’t the only bad news either. In fact, it could get worse.
“Right now, Graham will start their season with a JV team, however, there numbers are low too and if they experience significant injuries and lose players, there is a possibility their JV team may fold as well. Over at BY, they are in the same boat. I was talking to their AD the other day and they are going to start with a JV team, but we don’t know. We could be in a situation by the middle of the year where we have lost three JV teams from the league,” Mid-State 2A Conference Commissioner Jerry Talley said on Friday.
The loss of a JV program at one school affects the others in several different ways. First, Reidsville JV’s will try to find a replacement game for Carrboro. Perhaps Graham and Bartlett Yancey as well if the worst case scenario does play out. And at this late stage, that isn’t always possible since the majority of programs have locked 11 game schedules and no room to add another.
“This is the same problem that we’ve run into the last three or four years. We are doing the best we can. High Point Central doesn’t have a JV team now either, so we are trying to find one for next week as well,” Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague said.
Football under fire
Several JV and varsity programs in the past few years have folded in the region, with Chapel Hill, Carrboro’s neighbor, being one of the more recent examples. So why the drop in numbers?
Part of the reason is that football has come under fire in regards to safety issues, and that trickle down affect has scared parents and kids off.
In recent years, the NFL has been under scrutiny because of a laundry list of well-documented cases of concussions and the leagues initial lack of action in regards to a very dangerous situation.
The league has taken steps to better protect players with rules designed to eliminate blows to the head in addition to better protective gear.
Those concerns and steps to make the game safer has filtered through college, high school and even to youth football leagues as well over the last several years.
“I think that is part of it. I think some of the parents are stepping in because there is the possibility of a major, severe injury, so some don’t want their children to play youth football. You see it more now than in the past and if young kids don’t play youth football, then chances are they won’t be playing in middle school and high school. I really think that is part of it that parents are encouraging their kids to find something else to do because there is not as much violent contact associated with it,” Talley said.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has taken steps to protect players with stricter rules in regards to contact. Officials are trained to be on the lookout for contact related violations. Acts such as targeting, shots to the head and blind side hits have been highly scrutinized over the years and Talley says officials have done a good job to protect both players as well as the integrity of the game.
“I think that they are doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible. With the new helmets and everything the NCHSAA and national federation is implementing for the safety of the players. I don’t see how they can say it is not a safe game because of the training and equipment. Of course when you have two individuals as big as some of these guys colliding, there is the possibility for injury, but injuries happen in all sports,” Talley said.
For now, coaches and league officials are hoping for the best, but it’s unclear how the situation will ultimately shake out in the end.