CHAPEL HILL – The Carolina Football program has placed 11 Tar Heels on All-ACC teams, the league office announced on Tuesday. LB Chazz Surratt claimed first-team honors, while WR Dazz Newsome and OT Charlie Heck landed on the second team. QB Sam Howell, RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown and DL Jason Strowbridge are third-team honorees and RB Javonte Williams, AP Michael Carter, DL Aaron Crawford and S Myles Dorn were named honorable mention. The 11 honorees are the most for the Tar Heels since 2015.
Surratt had a monster season at linebacker after converting from quarterback at the end of last season. He finished the regular season with 110 tackles, six sacks, 13.5 TFL, eight pressures, an INT, three PBU, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Surratt’s 110 tackles are tied for the most in the conference this year and are tied for 25th nationally. His six sacks are tied for 11th in the ACC and are the fourth most by a linebacker. The 13.5 TFL are tied for seventh in the conference.
Newsome’s playmaking ability was evident all season. He finished the year with 64 receptions for 947 yards and eight TDs. His 5.8 receptions per game are tied for fourth in the ACC and his 86.1 yards per game ranks fourth as well. Newsome’s eight TDs are tied for the sixth most in the ACC.
Heck led the offensive line all season, despite playing most of the year with a broken hand. In 797 snaps, he only gave up a third of a sack and 10 pressures. Heck missed only 15 assignments, committed just two penalties and tallied 39 knock downs.
Howell jumped onto the scene as the first true freshman to start a season opener in Carolina football history. He finished the year completing 234 passes on 388 attempts (60.2%) for 3,347 yards and 35 TDs with only seven INTs. The 35 TD passes are the most by a true freshman in FBS history, are the second most by a freshman (true or redshirt) in ACC history, are tied for fourth on the ACC’s single-season chart, and rank fourth nationally. His 3,347 passing yards are the most in the ACC and rank 12th nationally. They are also the most by a true freshman in ACC history. Howell joined James Winston as the only ACC QBs in the last 15 years to throw 35+ TDs (35), throw 10 or fewer INTs (7), throw for 3,000 yards (3,347), average eight yards per attempt (8.6), and complete 60% of the passes (60.3). He is one of just three QBs nationally (Joe Burrow, LSU; Justin Fields, Ohio State) to throw 35+ TDs with seven INTs or fewer and one of just two QBs (Joe Burrow, LSU) to throw for 3,000 yards, 35 TDs and seven INTs or fewer.
Carter used his versatility to earn recognition as both a running back and an all-purpose player. He tallied 919 rushing yards (5.8 ypc) and three TDs, while catching 20 passes for 156 yards and two scores. His 76.6 rushing yards per game rank fifth in the conference and his 5.8 yards per carry is tied for fourth out of the league’s top 10 rushers. Carter also averaged 25.2 yards per kickoff return, which ranks fourth in the ACC. Overall, Carter amassed 1,503 all-purpose yards.
Brown used his explosiveness to become a major weapon for the Tar Heels’ offense. He finished the year catching 46 passes for 947 yards and 11 TDs. His 11 TDs are the second most for an ACC receiver and are tied for 12th nationally. Brown’s 78.9 receiving yards per game rank seventh in the league. For the season, Brown has produced 10 plays of 40 yards or more.
Strowbridge notched 42 tackles, three sacks, 6.5 TFL, four pressures, a PBU, one forced fumble and an ACC-leading three fumble recoveries despite offenses game planning to slow him down all season.
Williams finished the regular season having rushed for 848 yards (5.6 ypc) and five TDs, while catching 14 passes for 152 yards and a score. His 70.7 rushing yards per game rank seventh in the ACC and his 5.6 yards per carry average ranks sixth out of the league’s top 10 rushers. Overall, Williams posted 1,000 all-purpose yards between his rushing and receiving numbers.
Crawford turned in a stellar senior season, posting 49 tackles, three sacks, eight TFL, two pressures and a forced fumble.
Dorn was the lone stalwart in a secondary ravaged by injuries all season. He finished third on the team in tackles with 78 to go along with 4.5 TFL, two INTs, four PBU and a pressure.
